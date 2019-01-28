Fresh off her SAG Award-nominated turn in Mary, Queen of Scots, Margot Robbie is going from Queen Elizabeth I to Queen of Gotham City! The actress has officially showed off her character Harley Quinn’s new look in Birds of Prey, a forthcoming film in the DC Extended Universe.

“Miss me? 💋HQ,” the 28-year-old wrote on Instagram on Monday, January 28 — alongside a photo of herself dressed up as Quinn for the superhero flick — on the same day that a teaser trailer for Birds of Prey hit the web.

In the selfie, she’s dressed in a pink tube top, red suspenders and a jacket festooned in multi-colored streamers. She also wears a dog tag reading “Bruce,” perhaps referring to Bruce Wayne a.k.a. Batman.

Robbie last played the psychopathic psychiatrist in 2016’s Suicide Squad, with the character escaping from Belle Reve Federal Penitentiary in the film’s final minutes.

In Birds of Prey, Quinn will team up with superheroes Black Canary (played by Underground’s Jurnee Smollett-Bell) and Huntress (Fargo’s Mary Elizabeth Winstead) to protect a young girl from the crime lord Black Mask (Ewan McGregor). Along for the ride are The View’s Rosie Perez as a Gotham City Police Department detective and Sharp Objects’ Chris Messina as a sadistic serial killer.

Bumblebee scribe Christina Hodson wrote the script for Birds of Prey, and Dead Pigs director Cathy Yan is helming the project, becoming the first Asian woman ever to direct a superhero flick.

Robbie, who’s also on board as a producer, told IndieWire in 2018 why she insisted that a woman direct the film. “Well, it’s a female girl gang film,” the Oscar-nominated actress said at the time. “Historically, female filmmakers aren’t given the same opportunities, and we all need to be making conscious efforts to even out those statistics. But beyond that, there was going to be so many integral female characters in this story, in the Harley Quinn one, the girl gang film, that I wanted a truly female point of view and perspective on telling that story.”

Birds of Prey is scheduled for release on February 7, 2020, but Robbie will portray Harley even sooner: She’s voicing the character in Lego Movie 2, in theaters on February 8, 2019.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!