Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig have been together for nearly nine years and recently welcomed their first child, but balancing life under the bright lights and a relationship isn’t easy.

Luckily, the director, 50, and the writer, 36, have found a way to make it work.

“It helps when they’re invited to the same event, the Marriage Story writer told Us Weekly exclusively at a recent Writers Guild event in Beverly Hills. “We could put the baby to bed and then leave together. It doesn’t always happen that way,” he said. “Sometimes we leave at different times. We end up at separate tables. Those are more challenging! Like, ‘Hey, good luck!'”

When they start new projects, they support each other from the top, the Kicking and Screaming writer revealed — something that really helps the pair at home.

“We’re in it together from the beginning. I mean, there’s things we’ll collaborate with each other officially on. But then, even with Marriage Story or Little Women, we’re both involved from the earliest stages with each other as sounding boards in any way that we can be helpful,” he continued. “We’re watching cuts, we’re always talking about everything. Speaking for myself, I feel very much, sort of, part of her success as well.”

The pair have worked together many times over the years. In 2013, they cowrote Frances Ha. Two years later, they cowrote Mistress America.

The 92nd annual Oscars will be a big night for both Baumbach and Gerwig. He is nominated for best original screenplay for Marriage Story while she’s up for best adapted screenplay for Little Women. She filmed the movie while pregnant with her first child — and kept it a secret from everyone on set.

Baumbach and Gerwig welcomed their son in March 2019. He also shares a son, 9, with ex-wife Jennifer Jason Leigh.

