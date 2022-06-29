Nothing comes between her and her Kens. Eva Mendes had a special request for Ryan Gosling after she saw him in costume for the upcoming Barbie movie.

“I said, ‘Can I please have that underwear? Please! I never ask for anything,'” the Fast Five star, 48, said during her Monday, June 27, appearance on The Talk. “So anyway, I do have it. I’m wearing it right now.”

Fans got their first look at the Drive actor, 41, as Ken earlier this month when Warner Bros. released the first image of the star dressed as the beloved doll. In addition to both jeans and a denim vest, the costume included a pair of Calvin Klein–inspired briefs bearing the name “Ken” on the waistband.

The most controversial aspect of the look, however, is Gosling’s hair, which is ultra-platinum for the role. When Talk cohost Natalie Morales asked Mendes about the “debate” over the coif, the Other Guys actress shut down the criticism.

“People do know he’s not playing a real person, right?” she quipped. “He’s playing a fake person.”

The Miami native added that she’s personally into her partner’s Barbie look, as someone who grew up in the era of Barbie and Ken doll dominance. “Well, first of all, I saw the photo and the 14-year-old in me was like, ‘Ahhh,’” Mendes said. “It’s a funny photo and he’s trying to be funny. So, it worked on all levels.”

The ER alum and the Notebook actor have been dating since 2011 after connecting on the set of The Place Beyond the Pines, which premiered the following year. The duo share daughters Esmeralda, 7, and Amada, 6.

The couple keep their family life relatively private, but Mendes has occasionally opened up about their romance. In February 2020, she revealed that Gosling is “an amazing chef and baker,” adding, “For reals. Incredible. No joke. I’m not sure that what I do is cooking. It’s more like steaming veggies and juicing and making rice. He really cooks. I survive.”

Earlier this year, an insider exclusively told Us Weekly that the twosome want to raise their daughters outside of Hollywood — and possibly somewhere rural.

“The feeling is that they’ll relate to each other better by being outside of Hollywood, either in Canada or further afield from Los Angeles somewhere like Santa Barbara or further up the coast,” the source explained in January. “It’s ironic that they fell in love shooting Place Beyond the Pines in upstate New York, which is just the type of area they’d love to kick back and enjoy raising their kids.”

