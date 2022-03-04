Beauty meets Barbie! In advance of International Women’s Day, Mattel has launched a handful of very special “role model” dolls — including one for makeup legend Pat McGrath. From the backstage uniform to a makeup brush holder fastened on her waste, the Barbie is truly a doppelgänger for the Dame.

“It is an honor having a Barbie in my likeness and I would be so happy if it in any way inspires anyone to follow their dreams and believe that with hard work, creativity and perseverance, everything is possible,” the Pat McGrath Labs founder said in a press release shared with Us Weekly.

McGrath wasn’t the only influential women to get a doll made in their likeness. The brand created 11 additional Barbies to honor changemakers and entrepreneurs across film, STEM, education and more.

One that totally blew Us away? A doll that honors the one and only Shonda Rhimes, the creator of Bridgerton, Inventing Anna and Grey’s Anatomy — to name a few.

“I have my own Barbie! Proud to be among the 12 amazing women, all of which are breaking barriers in their respective careers,” she captioned a picture of her Barbie, who is wearing a blue sweater and color-blocked skirt that she previously wore for her Variety cover.

It didn’t take long for Rhimes’ famous friends to offer up their congratulations. Reese Witherspoon wrote, “How cool,” while Ali Wentworth said, “My new favorite Barbie!” Ava DuVernay added: “YESSSS! She’s a beauty!!!!”

In addition to the array of dolls, the company also teamed up with beauty bran Live Tinted and their founder and Bollywood star Deepika Mutyala to create the first-ever South Asian CEO Barbie — and a limited edition Huestick. The brand gave their cult-favorite product some super cute Barbie packaging. The whole experience has been a “dream come true” fro Mutyala.

“Our sole mission as a brand at Live Tinted is to dismantle colorism in the beauty industry and to emphasize that representation matters. To be able to show young, tinted girls everywhere that there is a place for them in this world through such an iconic and prominent figure such as Barbie is something I know younger Deepica would be extremely proud of,” the beauty boss said in a press release shared with Us.

