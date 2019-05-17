We are all about that hair — and makeup too! Here at Stylish, we’ve never seen a hairstyle or makeup trend we couldn’t talk about for days on end, so we started a podcast to dish on all the latest beauty news — from hits and misses on the red carpet to celebrity hair and makeup gurus’ dos and don’ts. Each week, Us Weekly executive editor of beauty and style Gwen Flamberg talks with some of the best in the biz about what’s new in hair, makeup and style in our Get Tressed With Us podcast. Listen above!

This week, Gwen and Us Weekly senior reporter Travis Cronin welcomed mega-influencer Deepica Mutyala (the YouTube vlogger whose makeup tutorial using red lipstick as under-eye concealer went viral and a star was born!) to chat about her just-launched makeup line and community, Live Tinted. Oh and she also told Us all about her first product offering, Huestick, and why the three shades work on absolutely every skintone. Deepica also shared some amazing insight into the inclusive beauty movement and why it’s super important.

Speaking of inclusive beauty, Gucci just relaunched its makeup with a gorgeous lipstick line — and a wildly disruptive campaign. Creative director Alessandro Michele (who co-chaired the Met Gala and arrived with Harry Styles in a sheer blouse) tapped punk rock singer Dani Miller (above) to star in the brand images, an embodiment of the belief that makeup “should not mask but rather exalt flaws,” thus ushering in a new aspiration when it comes to the way we see ourselves and what is authentically beautiful. And the inclusivity message doesn’t stop there! The lipsticks themselves come in 58 saturated shades — 36 have a satin finish, 18 sheer and four translucent balms. Red and nude ranges are incredibly extensive, complimenting every complexion and vibe. Check them out here.

For more of the week’s beauty and style news — including the unconventional move Harry Styles made just for the Met Gala red carpet — make sure to listen to the full podcast above and subscribe!

