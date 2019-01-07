Since we’re all about upgrading ourselves for the new year, the Shop With Us team is starting things off right with a makeup overhaul! Sure, we already have tons of products tucked away in our vanity, but a fresh start calls for a new collection. While purchasing our favorite products can easily add up, Walgreens is determined to make our shopping experience a budget-friendly one!

Beauty lovers are in for a real treat! The retailer is currently having a jaw-dropping sale on select beauty and personal care items. From mascaras, eyeshadow palettes, primers and more, we can enjoy an extra 15 percent off orders $40 and more with code “EXTRA15.” Plus, we can also scoop up our favorites at a BOGO deal for instant savings! Pinch Us, this can’t be real!

Ready to shop? Check out our favorite products we’re adding to our shopping cart ASAP!

Almay Smart Shade Finishing Powder

Every beauty aficionado knows that one of the best ways to finish your face is with a setting powder. That’s why we’re so excited to bring the Almay Smart Shade Finishing Powder home with Us.

A great way to give our skin a healthy and radiant glow, this product is the secret for a flawless finish. Hypoallergenic and formulated for sensitive skin, we love that this formula will give our skin the TLC that it needs for seamless wear. Simply dust this powder after applying product or on a fresh face.

See It: Grab the Almay Smart Shade Finishing Powder for $14 at Walgreens! Buy one and get one at 50 percent off for a limited time. Not feeling it? Check out other finishing powders on sale in the BOGO deal.

Revlon PhotoReady Pore Reducing Primer

Looking for a primer that can minimize your pores for an Instagram photo-op? The Revlon PhotoReady Pore Reducing Primer is just the ticket!

Formulated with a high filter technology, this primer works to transform light to give us the perfect picture with every snapshot. We also love that this primer provides a matte look for a shine-free finish.

See It: Grab the Revlon PhotoReady Pore Reducing Primer for $13 at Walgreens. Buy one and get one at 50 percent off for a limited time. Not feeling it? Check out other primers on sale in the BOGO deal.

NYX Professional Makeup Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray Matte Finish

Ready to top off of your makeup application? The NYX Professional Makeup Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray Matte Finish is just what you need. Created with a lightweight water-based formula, this spray gives our makeup a shine-free matte finish from day to night. Simply shake, spray and set!

See It: Grab the NYX Professional Makeup Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray for $7 at Walgreens. Buy one and get one at 50 percent off for a limited time. Not feeling it? Check out other setting sprays on sale in the BOGO deal.

Maybelline Fit Me Concealer Makeup

For days when we want to keep our beauty look on the lighter side, a concealer is all we need. Great at covering up dark spots, blemishes and more, this product can be found in almost every beauty lover’s bag. If you’re in need of a concealer that will give your everyday face a natural finish, the Maybelline Fit Me Concealer Makeup is a great place to start!

Created with an oil-free formula, we love that it’s designed to match almost all skin tones from light to dark for the ultimate inclusive find! Fragrance-free and non-comedogenic, this product will replace our go-to favorite in no time!

See It: Grab the Maybelline Fit Me Concealer Makeup at Walgreens for $7. Buy one and get one at 50 percent off for a limited time. Not feeling it? Check out other concealers on sale in the BOGO deal.

Revlon ColorStay Eyeliner Pencil

Whether you’re a classic eyeliner fan or love to experiment with intense cat-eye looks, the right eyeliner is essential and we can’t stop fawning over the Revlon ColorStay Eyeliner Pencil.

Made with a soft flex technology, this product glides on smoothly for a precise application with every use. Formulated with rich, intense color, we can enjoy long-lasting wear for up to 16 hours. Complete with a smudge tip that’s great for smokey eyes and a pull-out sharpener, this product provides everything that we need!

Available in three colors including charcoal, black-brown and black, the possibilities are endless for a head-turning look!

See It: Grab the Revlon ColorStay Eyeliner Pencil for $8 at Walgreens. Buy one and get one at 50 percent off for a limited time. Not feeling it? Check out other eyeliner pencils on sale in the BOGO deal.

Almay Gentle Eye Makeup Remover Pads

Instead of struggling to remove makeup with soap and water, the Almay Gentle Eye Makeup Remover Pads will gently remove product within a matter of minutes. Infused with a blend of aloe, cucumber and green tea, this product will instantly remove even the most stubborn products without leaving a greasy residue.

See It: Grab the Almay Gentle Eye Makeup Remover Pads at Walgreens for $6. Buy one and get one at 50 percent off for a limited time. Not feeling it? Check out other eye makeup removers on sale in the BOGO deal.

