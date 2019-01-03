Walgreens’ BOGO Deal on Vitamins Is Too Good to Pass Up

We all pledge to be healthy in the new year, but overall wellness doesn’t come solely from spending hours in the gym. In addition to the food required to fuel our bodies, we also need the proper vitamins to nourish from the inside out.

Walgreens has a major deal on vitamins and supplements to fit all needs, plus additional savings to ring in 2019. It’s a great time to get our medicine cabinets restocked because hundreds of options are available in a buy one, get one free offer with an extra 19 percent off on top of that. Since there’s an overwhelming selection in this BOGO deal, we’ve picked out some of our favorites vitamins for immune health, supplements for hair, skin and nails and so much more.

Nature Made Vitamin C Adult Gummies Tangerine

Doesn’t it seem like a new person in the office is sick every week during the winter months? Protect yourself naturally with a strong immune system by adding Nature Made Vitamin C Adult Gummies to your daily routine. With a natural fruit flavor, these tangerine-flavored gummies aren’t your mother’s chewable vitamins. Coming in an 80-count package, we’ll be set with vitamin C for the rest of the winter months, too! Plus, these gummies are gluten-free!

Nature’s Bounty Hair, Skin & Nails Gummies with Biotin

Beauty buffs know that having great hair, skin and nails comes from within. Nature’s Bounty Hair, Skin & Nails Gummies make looking great easy thanks to miracle ingredient Biotin. These gummies without artificial flavors give the right nutrients — including Biotin, Vitamin C, Vitamin E — to promote healthy skin, hair and nails.

Finest Nutrition Half-the-Size Fish Oil 1200 mg, Softgels

Fish oil is that magical supplement that helps supports heart and vascular health. These Finest Nutrition Half-the-Size Fish Oil Softgels make it easier to add omega-3 fatty acids to our diets because they’re much easier to swallow than traditional pills. This dietary supplement is made from USA wild-caught Alaskan fish and is gluten-free.

Nature Made CoQ10 200 mg Dietary Supplement Liquid Softgels

We can all use a little extra energy and Nature Made CoQ10 200 mg Dietary Supplement Liquid Softgels are a pharmacist-recommended supplement for cellular energy production. Coenzyme Q10, a naturally occurring substance made in our bodies, can help generate energy and support heart function. Simply just take one soft gel daily with a meal.

Schiff Move Free Joint Health Glucosamine Chondroitin Plus MSM & Vitamin D3, Tablets

The Schiff Move Free Joint Health Glucosamine Chondroitin Plus MSM & Vitamin D3, Tablets support the five signs of joint health. This triple-strength joint supplement contains ingredients like Glucosamine and Vitamin D3 to promote healthy joints through added mobility, comfort, strength, flexibility and lubrication.

Ddrops Baby Vitamin D3 400IU

Babies need vitamin D for healthy growth and development and the Ddrops Baby Vitamin D3 400IU make giving an infant the vitamins they need much easier thanks to a convenient dropper. Simply just add one drop to formula or use during breastfeeding.

