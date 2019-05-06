Duty calls! Harry Styles arrived at the 2019 Met Gala looking eager to serve as one of the cohosts for the biggest night in fashion.

The “Sign of the Times” singer, 25, hit the red carpet on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday, May 6, in a black Gucci blouse with a large, ruffled pussy bow. He completed the tattoo-baring, gender-fluid look with high-waisted trousers, shiny leather boots, a single pearl earring and black nail polish.

Vogue editor in chief Anna Wintour tapped Styles to cohost this year’s fundraising gala, themed “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” alongside Lady Gaga, Serena Williams and Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele. He arrived with Michele, 46, who rocked a ruffled pink suit and a silver headband.

The former One Direction member has become a key figure in the fashion world since the British boy band broke up in January 2016 to pursue solo careers. He was the face of two Gucci campaigns in 2018, and sported edgy suits and jumpsuits by the Italian house throughout his first tour as a solo artist.

Since wrapping up his tour in July 2018, Styles has kept a low profile, except for an appearance at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in Brooklyn in March to honor and perform alongside his friend Stevie Nicks. The X Factor U.K. alum announced on Instagram at his tour’s conclusion that he was “off to write some more music,” telling fans, “I hope I’ll be seeing you again very soon. … Treat people with kindness. Goodbye for now. I love you all.”

Monday night marked the first time that Styles has attended a Met Gala. See more photos from his big night below!