It’s a glam slam! The 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards took place on Sunday, February 27, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. But before the event, there’s the red carpet — and the stars of film and television did not disappoint when it came to style— see every stunning gown here!

Of course, the big night was not just about fashion — it’s the hair and makeup that really complete each A-list ensemble. Unlike last year’s red carpet (which offered some fabulous style moments, though in the middle of a pandemic), the 2022 show delivered an exciting red carpet, a return to our favorite. way of seeing every winning look! And speaking of winners, check out who nabbed a statue in each category here!

Now… back to beauty! HoYeon Jung, Laverne Cox, Cynthia Erivo and Alexandra Daddario took our breath away!

Clearly, the biggest trend of the night was… a return to the red carpet! It’s clear that celebrities (and Us!) are so happy to be back at a major big night out in Hollywood!

With hair, we loved the plethora of plaits and ponytails, including HoYeon Jung’s lengthy braid incorporating fabric from her super glam black and silver gown as well as. the short cuts, including Ariana DeBose‘s asymmetric bob, Cynthia Erivo’s close crop and Karen Pittman‘s wavy bob.

And how about the gorgeous makeup! Standout looks included the ethereal Euphoria-inspired rhinestone-rimmed eye makeup on Laverne Cox, Selena Gomez‘s lavender eyeshadow, and of course, the nude lips that are a major trend. Alexandra Daddario epitomized a modern take on Old Hollywood, complete with scarlet lips — and we are here for it!

Scroll through to see all of the hottest hair and makeup moments of the night!