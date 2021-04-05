SAGs

SAG Awards 2021 Red Carpet Fashion: What the Stars Wore

By
2021 SAG Awards Arrivals - Kaley Cuoco
Kaley Cuoco. Courtesy of Brad Goreski/Instagram
The stars showed up to the SAGs in style! Even though the 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards looked a lot different than normal, celebs still swept Stylish off our feet with gorgeous gowns and dazzling dresses.

The 27th annual awards show was pre-taped earlier in the week, but aired on Sunday, April 4, on TNT and TBS in a short and sweet hour-long ceremony.

While the SAGs definitely took a non-traditional approach (there was no host!), celebs still brought the same glamorous red carpet style from years’ past.

Lily Collins set the bar high when she teamed up with Daveed Diggs to announce the nominees back in February. For the Instagram Live, she stunned in a Miu Miu sheer glitzy dress, lace leggings and sky-high stilettos.

Stars made a point to follow in her high fashion footsteps for the awards show! From Helen Mirren’s color blocked Badgley Mischka puff sleeve gown to Merle Dandridge’s Georges Chakra Couture jumpsuit featuring a blue bow, our Instagram feeds and TV screens were filled with fabulous fashion.

Keep scrolling to see all of the gorgeous looks celebs showed off at the 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

