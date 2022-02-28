Glam slam! Stars brought out all the stops for the 2022 SAG Awards. From the second they stepped one stiletto-clad foot on the red carpet, it was clear that they came dressed to impress.

With gorgeous gowns, carats upon carats of diamonds and unbelievable accessories, the fashion for the Sunday, February 27, event was truly off the charts. From bold and bright colors to metallic moments and little black dresses that were anything but boring, stars served up some seriously stellar style.

While actresses like Hailee Steinfeld and Selena Gomez definitely blew Us away with their gorgeous looks, there were five celebs that quite literally sent our jaws dropping. The group that made Us Weekly’s best dressed list? Kerry Washington, Lady Gaga, Cynthia Erivo, HoYeon Jung and last, but certainly not least, Cate Blanchett.

5) Kerry Washington

Bright and bold! The 45-year-old Little Fires Everywhere actress was a vision in a bright yellow number designed by Celia Kritharioti. Washington, who worked with stylist Law Roach, accessorized her gorgeous gown with Messika jewels, Stuart Weitzman shoes and a Tyler Ellis clutch.

4) Lady Gaga

Brilliant. Incredible. Amazing. Show-stopping. The 35-year-old House of Gucci star opted for an Armani Privé number for the evening. With a gorgeous silhouette and glitzy gold bodice, there’s no question that the “Bad Romance” singer deserved a spot on our list. When it came to jewels, Gaga was outfitted in three beautiful pieces form Tiffany & Co., including a yellow gold and platinum necklace, pendant earrings and a stunning 8-carat diamond ring.

3) Cynthia Erivo

The 35-year-old Genius: Aretha actress was the definition of red hot in a latex number designed by Louis Vuitton. From the simple sweetheart neckline to her insanely fabulous fur coat, she slayed the red carpet. The best part? Her look was tribute to Aretha Franklin. “We were trying to find a modern throwback to some of the things that Aretha Franklin would wear — a reimagining of the things we would see her in,” she said during E!’s red carpet coverage.

As for her bling? Erivo glittered in Tiffany & Co. Schlumberger earrings, a five-carat ruby ring, a six-carat ruby ring and four additional 18-carat gold rings.

2) HoYeon Jung

The dress! That hair! The 27-year-old Squid Games star completely blew Us away in her custom Louis Vuitton dress, which featured glitzy detailing. ICYMI, the same fabric from her gown doubled as a gorgeous detail on her braid. “댕기 (Daeng Gi) hair tie worn with the traditional 한복 (Han Bok) on Hoyeon for today’s SAG Awards,” her hairstylist Jenny Cho explained via Instagram. “It was a sincere honor.”

1) Cate Blanchett

Speechless! The Nightmare Alley actress has taken our SAG Awards best dressed number one spot — and for good reason. She dominated the red carpet in a custom Armani gown complete with a plunging neckline. It was her jewelry game that brought her look to a whole new level though. The actress, who works with stylist Elizabeth Stewart, dazzled in five Pomellato rings. With diamonds, green tourmalines, brown diamonds and blue topaz, her bling was unmatched.

