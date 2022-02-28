The Squid Game stars are so stylish! HoYeon Jung, Lee Jung-jae and more cast members of the Netflix show posed side-by-side at the SAG Awards 2022.

The model, 27, who played Kang Sae-byeok, rocked a custom Louis Vuitton dress at the Sunday, February 27, event in Santa Monica. The actress, who accessorized with black sandals and a braid, told Us Weekly in a statement: “I wanted to create a look that was very glamorous, but mixed in Korean traditions as well.”

The South Korea native was tapped as Louis Vuitton’s newest global ambassador in October 2021.

“It is an honor to start my acting career with Louis Vuitton, the brand I have modeled for,” Jung told Us in a statement at the time. “I look forward to all the moments with Louis Vuitton as a global ambassador.”

Louis Vuitton’s artistic director, Nicolas Ghesquiére, added, “I immediately fell in love with Jung’s great talent and fantastic personality and I am looking forward to starting this new chapter of the journey we started at Louis Vuitton a few years ago.”

The Korea’s Next Top Model alum’s red carpet appearance wearing the brand’s designs marked her first time attending the awards show. Jung documented her trip to Los Angeles in an Instagram video on Sunday, noting that she was “treating herself to fresh flowers, pepperoni pizza and a picnic by the Pacific.”

For his part, Jung-jae, 49, who played Seong Gi-hun in the series, was all smiles posing with Jung and more of their costars in a navy tux.

The actor “did not expect” the success the show achieved when he first joined the cast, he told Variety in October 2021.

“When I read the script, I understood that it contained elements that could resonate with everyone and work outside of Korea,” the former model said at the time. “Nothing much has changed for me as an actor. But Gi-hun’s character changes a lot over the course of the show. It has a large spectrum, which any actor would want to try out at least once in his career. This was possibly the first time I’ve played a character with such a range.”

Jung-jae went on to tell the outlet that he would be “happy to be in an overseas production … if the right [opportunity] came along,” gushing, “It could be fun.”

