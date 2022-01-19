Squid Game’s HoYeon Jung Once Called This Lip Balm Her ‘Favorite Thing’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

How are your lips feeling right now? What’s their general winter mood? Screaming for help? We know ours tend to go that route. They chap, they crack and sometimes they even bleed. We’ve started using lip scrubs and, as always, we layer on the lip balm, but even when we do feel relief, it doesn’t last.

We hate everything about chapped lips. They hurt, first of all, and they look awful. We can’t even really cover them up, because they make any lipstick we try to apply look patchy and uneven. So, it’s time to actually find a solution. Luckily, that solution doesn’t mean weekly trips to an esthetician or $100 products. In this case, it might just come in the form of an affordable Amazon package!

Get the Lucas Papaw Ointment Twin Pack for just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 19, 2022, but are subject to change.

The Lucas Papaw Ointment has been around for over a century and is still a top pick in celebrities’ makeup bags, from Alison Brie, to Sara Sampaio, to Squid Game breakout star and SAG nominee, HoYeon Jung. Jung recently rose to global stardom thanks to her acting debut in Netflix’s mega-hit, but she’s been a top model in South Korea for years, and back in 2016, she was actually featured in a Vogue video!

In her quick Beauty Secrets video, Jung revealed her favorite skincare and makeup tricks and products. “This is my favorite thing,” she said of this Lucas Papaw Ointment, holding up her tube for the camera before dotting and massaging it onto her lips with her finger. We instantly recognized the iconic packaging!

If you’ve tried countless lip balms to no avail, this one may change things. Many people see papaw, a fruit similar to papaya, as their holy grail ingredient when it comes to chapped lips and skin. While this product has a lip applicator, don’t think you can’t use it elsewhere. The brand and reviewers recommend trying it on abscesses, boils, burns, cuts, dry and cracked skin, insect bites, open wounds, pimples and sunburn as well!

Grabbing a two-pack of these star-approved, portable tubes is such a great deal. Two for under $15 — and with fast, free shipping available with a Prime membership? Not bad at all. A little goes a long way too!

