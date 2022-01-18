And Just Like That…This Body Oil Appeared on Charlotte’s Sink

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Let’s be honest. It was more than just good drama and laughs that made Us want a Sex and the City revival so badly. When And Just Like That… was announced, we rejoiced knowing we were about to get so much new fashion and beauty inspo!

It’s not only about the designers the ladies are wearing, but the products they’re using. Only the best of the best would make it onto their skincare shelves and bathroom sinks. The show proved that when this sumptuous body oil made a quick cameo!

According to the brand, a few weeks back, this JUARA body oil appeared as one of Charlotte’s staples in her bathroom during episode three. We definitely trust in a beauty product that Charlotte (Kristin Davis) keeps on hand — and we especially love when it’s available on Amazon Prime. This oil is made to “infuse your skin with luminosity,” and we’ll get into just why it deserves a spot in your bathroom too!

This is a dry oil, meaning it’s made to absorb quickly into skin without leaving a greasy residue. It’s all about the moisture though. Not only does it claim to deliver head-to-toe hydration, but it may also firm, soften and protect skin from environmental damage. It’s rich in antioxidants and contains active botanicals and a blend of naturally derived exotic oils for stunning results!

You can use this oil anywhere from your décolleté, to your shoulders, to your legs — even your face. The brand also recommends using a little on the ends of your hair! You’ll likely want to douse yourself in it once you experience the “warm and subtly sweet fragrance” for the first time. It’s made up of a “floral bouquet of aromas” and calming coconut, offering a divine, multi-sensory experience!

We also simply love how easy this oil is. It can be used on wet or dry skin, so you don’t need to wait for your skin to dry post-shower or wait until you can shower to use it. Massage it into skin whenever you feel it’s necessary — or simply whenever you want to. It’s a clean product, so we say go for it. No parabens, sulfates, phthalates, mineral oil, gluten, artificial colorants or harsh chemicals involved. JUARA is vegetarian and cruelty-free too!

