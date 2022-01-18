This Multipurpose Oil Would Be Brooke Shields’ Top ‘Desert Island’ Pick

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Washing off all of our makeup at the end of the day and treating our skin to a little spa moment is so important. Brooke Shields knows it — even if she can admit to being guilty of not always removing all of her makeup at the end of the day. Having amazing skincare products can be a huge motivator though — even if you only have the energy for a two-step routine!

Of course, the less energy you have, the more potent, effective and multi-beneficial your products need to be. First, you’ll obviously need some kind of cleanser. That’s a must — period. But you don’t want to cleanse and then leave your skin feeling stripped and dry all night long. You’ll need something like this oil as your last step!

Shields recently recorded a Go To Bed With Me video for Harper’s Bazaar, revealing her five-step skincare routine for evenings. The model and actress used all True Botanicals products, which is no surprise as she is a face of the brand. Her favorite is the Renew Pure Radiance Oil. “The smell is just heavenly,” she said, noting the notes of jasmine, neroli and rose. “I put that all over my face, my lips, my nose, even on top of my eyes.”

Later in the video, the A Castle for Christmas star revealed, “If I was going to be on a desert island, I think the thing that I would want the most is the Radiance Oil because it can be used on my hair, it can be used — I sometimes put it on my lips, I definitely put it on my eyebrows. And I feel like I could [be] multipurpose with it.”

This luxury oil seems like a hefty purchase, but considering just how much it can do, it could be well worth it — especially when you see your glowing skin. This oil claims to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, increase hydration, retain moisture and shield skin from environmental toxins. It’s also very nutrient-rich, made with a blend of blend of Omega-3 fatty acids, 14 easily absorbable seed oils, algae extract and astaxanthin.

Another thing we love about this oil is that it’s made to easily absorb into skin. It’s natural-biocompatible and uses seed oils versus nut oils as they have a smaller molecular profile. This also means they shouldn’t clog your pores! This oil is non-comedogenic after all, along with being hypoallergenic, vegan, cruelty-free, gluten-free and clean!

Simply use three to eight drops of this oil on damp skin, either morning or night (or both). Dry and combo skin types may especially love it, though during the winter, we can see just about anyone obsessing over Shields’ “desert island” pick!

