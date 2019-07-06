Sara Sampaio: What’s in My Bag?





Sara Sampaio can’t live without her iPad. “It goes with me to every single country,” says the Victoria’s Secret Angel. “It literally is my savior on flights. I watch everything you can imagine,” from Game of Thrones to Riverdale, adds the 27-year-old Portuguese model.

Sampaio opens up her bag even more for Us.

Her Secret’s Out

“I just discovered Lucas’ Papaw Ointment. I started using it as my daily moisturizer, and my skin has never looked better. That’s my little secret.”

Conceal, Don’t Feel

“There’s always concealer by Armani in my bag. That’s the thing that gets me through the day.”

Keeper of Her Heart

“My boyfriend [Olivier Ripley] wrote, ‘I love you,’ on an ace of hearts card, and I carry it around.”

Two-Faced

“On planes, I use sheet masks, even though I look ridiculous while doing it. I really like the 111Skin Rose Gold Brightening mask.”

Long Reads

“Sometimes I carry a book for a year before reading it. Right now, it’s a play called, The Motherf—ker With the Hat [by Stephen Adly Guirgis].”

Spare Keys

“I have three separate [loose] keys: for Portugal, NYC and L.A. Even though I like the idea of key chains, I just want everything taking up the least amount of space.”

What else is inside Sampaio’s Chanel bag? A Prada card holder; an iPhone XR; two pairs of urBeats headphones; an iPad Mini; leather Chanel sunglasses; a Victoria’s Secret thong; Aquaphor; Armani mascara and highlighter; an eyelash curler from Shiseido; Sì Passione by Giorgio Armani; a Victoria’s Secret Angel card; a health insurance card; a SAG card; business cards; frequent fliers cards from American Airlines, Delta and TAP Portugal; a license; Kind Oats and Honey bar; a Polaroid; a clear bag with jewelry in it; Advil; Tylenol; Pepto Bismol; Band-Aids; allergy pills; birth control; black and brown hair ties and Trident peppermint chewing gum.

