Suited up! With everyone from Bradley Cooper to Jamie Dornan attending the SAG Awards, it’s no surprise that the red carpet was on fire.

From the second stars began arriving at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California on Sunday, February 27, it became clear that the dudes didn’t come to mess around.

From traditional tuxedos to funky prints and pops of color, actors across the board slayed the style scene. Some played with prints, others arrived in traditional tuxedos and a handful threw Us for a loop with unexpected colors. Many even upped the ante when it came to bling, showing off stunning watches, necklaces and bracelets. The one thing we know for sure? Hollywood’s hunks know how to dress.

We’d be remiss not to shout out the cast of Succession. While it’s highly doubtful that Kendall Roy would ever wear a pink suit, Jeremy Strong proved that he can most certainly rock the hue — in velvet no less. He paired the bright number with a pale pink shirt and a matching bow-tie.

Costar Kieran Culkin went a more classic route, arriving in a well-tailored tuxedo by Saint Laurent.

Perhaps the biggest trend of the evening was a love of prints and patterns. From Leslie Odom Jr.’s polka dot Balmain suit and Andrew Garfield’s pinstriped (and sparkly!) Saint Laurent tuxedo to Ross Butler’s blinged out Giorgio Armani number, everyone was determined to have fun with their fashion.

One of the funkiest outfits of the evening however was Daveed Diggs’ Versace tuxedo, which was from the 2022 Menswear collection. Rather than rocking the brand’s typical yellow hue, Diggs’ ensemble was a black and gray gradient.

Of course, this list would not be complete without a proper shout out to Jared Leto. The House of Gucci actor repped the Italian fashion house, wearing a silk powder blue three-piece suit that was complete with a red velvet tie. And after seeing him strut his stuff down the red carpet, it’s safe to say Paolo Gucci would approve of his style.

To see all these looks and more of the well dressed men on the SAG Awards red carpet, keep scrolling. From Javier Bardem’s funky sport’s jacket to Michael Keaton‘s dapper suit, Us Weekly’s Stylish is rounding up the hottest hunks from the evening, ahead.