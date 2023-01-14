A big-screen romance. Margot Robbie and husband Tom Ackerley were business partners before they exchanged vows.

The pair crossed paths while working on 2014’s Suite Française, which starred Robbie, Michelle Williams and Belgian actor Matthias Schoenaerts. Ackerley was part of the behind-the-scenes team on the war drama.

While the Australia native eventually sparked a romance with Ackerley, they were close friends first. The duo moved to London together in 2014, where they kickstarted their production company, LuckyChap Entertainment, with friends Sophia Kerr and Josey McNamara.

Robbie and the British producer began dating later that year, but they kept their relationship under wraps. In December 2016, Us Weekly confirmed that the twosome quietly tied the knot in Australia.

Months before the secret ceremony, the Suicide Squad star opened up about her love life during a candid interview with Vogue. “I was the ultimate single gal. The idea of relationships made me want to vomit,” she confessed in May 2016. “And then this crept up on me.”

Robbie continued: “We were friends for so long. I was always in love with him, but I thought, ‘Oh, he would never love me back. Don’t make it weird, Margot. Don’t be stupid and tell him that you like him.’ And then it happened, and I was like, ‘Of course, we’re together. This makes so much sense, the way nothing has ever made sense before.'”

The Wolf of Wall Street actress’ star only continued to rise, but she remained grounded in her marriage. When it came to expanding their family, however, the couple wanted to take their time.

“If I’m looking into my future 30 years from now, I want to see a big Christmas dinner with tons of kids there. But definitely not at the moment. That’s 100 percent certain,” the Oscar nominee told PORTER magazine in November 2018.

Over the years, Ackerley has rarely accompanied his wife to various movie premieres and awards ceremonies. However, the Promising Young Woman producer escorted Robbie to the 2020 Golden Globes, where they turned heads with their effortless couple style.

The Babylon actress previously shared insight into how she and Ackerley make time for their relationship when work forces them to be apart. “The most helpful thing I’ve learned from other couples in this industry is that you don’t go more than three weeks without seeing each other,” Robbie told The Daily Telegraph’s Sunday Style in June 2016 of the secret to her successful romance. “Being in a long-distance relationship can be really hard when you don’t see the light at the end of the tunnel. It can mess with your head, so the three-week rule is key.”

Scroll down for a glimpse inside Robbie and Ackerley’s private relationship: