This Barbie is going to be a mom! Margot Robbie, who starred as the famed doll in the 2023 billion-dollar blockbuster, is pregnant, expecting her first baby with husband Tom Ackerley.

Multiple sources confirmed to People on Sunday, July 7, that Robbie is pregnant with her first child after the Daily Mail published photos that sparked pregnancy speculation earlier in the day. Us Weekly has reached out to Robbie’s representatives for comment.

Robbie has previously been candid about her and Ackerley’s family planning journey.

“It [makes] me really angry. How dare some old guy dictate what I can and can’t do when it comes to motherhood or my own body?” she told the U.K.’s Radio Times in January 2019. “Unfortunately, it’s a conversation we’re still having.”

Robbie continued, “I got married and the first question in almost every interview is, ‘Babies? When are you having one?’ I’m so angry that there’s this social contract. You’re married, now have a baby. Don’t presume. I’ll do what I’m going to do.”

Robbie and Ackerley first met on the set of 2013’s Suite Française.

“We were friends for so long,” Robbie previously told Vogue in 2016. “I was always in love with him, but I thought, ‘Oh, he would never love me back. Don’t make it weird, Margot. Don’t be stupid and tell him that you like him.’ And then it happened, and I was like, ‘Of course, we’re together. This makes so much sense, the way nothing has ever made sense before.’”

Us Weekly confirmed in December 2016 that Robbie and Ackerley, who co-run the LuckyChap Entertainment production company, privately tied the knot in Australia.

“Being married is actually the most fun ever. Life got way more fun somehow,” Robbie told PORTER magazine in November 2018. “I have a responsibility being someone’s wife. I want to be better.”

At the time, Robbie teased that she “definitely” wanted to become a mother when the timing was right.

“Three days ago, my husband stopped by a dog shelter on the way back from the airport and we now have a pit bull puppy,” she recalled to PORTER. “We already have a 2-year-old who still acts like a puppy. I love him, but he’s a handful and for the last three days, I haven’t slept. If I’m looking into my future 30 years from now, I want to see a big Christmas dinner with tons of kids there, but definitely not at the moment. That’s 100 percent certain.”

Since then, Robbie and Ackerley’s romance and business partnership have continued to flourish.

“It’s seamless,” Ackerley told The Times of London last month, noting they spend “24 hours a day” together. “We don’t have a toggle on, toggle off. It’s all become one thing.”