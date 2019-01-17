Over it! Margot Robbie had the perfect response when asked about her timeline for having children.

The Oscar nominee, 28, opened up about her personal life when discussing the pressure placed on her Mary Queen of Scots character, Queen Elizabeth I, to produce an heir.

“It made me really angry. How dare some old guy dictate what I can and can’t do when it comes to motherhood or my own body?” she told Radio Times magazine on Monday, January 14. “Unfortunately, it’s a conversation we’re still having.”

Robbie, who wed filmmaker Tom Ackerley in December 2016, added: “I got married and the first question in almost every interview is, ‘Babies? When are you having one?’ I’m so angry that there’s this social contract. You’re married, now have a baby. Don’t presume. I’ll do what I’m going to do.”

Although Robbie isn’t keen on discussing when she’ll become a parent, she hasn’t shied away from gushing over her romance with Ackerley, 29.

“Being married is actually the most fun ever. Life got way more fun somehow,” the I, Tonya star told PORTER magazine in November 2018. “I have a responsibility being someone’s wife. I want to be better.”

Robbie also shared her thoughts on motherhood, noting that she “definitely” does not plan on having little ones in the near future. “Three days ago, my husband stopped by a dog shelter on the way back from the airport and we now have a pit bull puppy,” she recalled at the time. “We already have a 2-year-old who still acts like a puppy. I love him, but he’s a handful and for the last three days, I haven’t’ slept.”

But the Wolf of Wall Street actress certainly plans on having a family someday. “If I’m looking into my future 30 years from now, I want to see a big Christmas dinner with tons of kids there,” she said. “But definitely not at the moment. That’s 100 percent certain.”

