Margot Robbie and her husband Tom Ackerley have shared rare details into their married life together.

During an interview with The Times of London, Robbie, 33, and her producer-director husband, 34, spoke about their seven-year marriage and how they spend “24 hours a day” together when they aren’t working on individual projects.

“It’s seamless,” Ackerley said when asked if the pair separate business and pleasure. “We don’t have a toggle on, toggle off. It’s all become one thing.”

The duo, who own the production company, LuckyChap Entertainment, as well as a gin brand, Papa Salt, together, were married in a secret ceremony in Australia’s Byron Bay in December 2016.

During the interview, Ackerley, who served as a producer on 2023’s Barbie and also worked alongside Robbie on I, Tonya, Saltburn and Promising Young Woman, said the pair’s biggest bone of contention at home is over the best chocolate cookies.

Ackerley, who was born in Surrey, England, said he favors “Penguin,” a sweet that originated in Glasgow in the UK, while Robbie, born in Queensland, Australia, favors “Tim Tam” cookies, made famous Down Under.

Ackerley added that he hoped “there was more of a sporting rivalry” between the UK and Australia because he feels “like an honorary Aussie” and his wife feels like “an honorary Brit.”

Robbie, who is set to produce a forthcoming big screen debut of The Sims, based on the popular computer game, through LuckyChap Entertainment, briefly opened up about her feelings for Ackerley at January’s Critics Choice Awards.

“I am so lucky,” she told E! News, explaining why it’s “the best” to have a spouse who isn’t in the spotlight.

“He likes being behind the camera,” she said. “He’s not fazed by any of this stuff, he’s just the best … I love the word ‘normie.’”

Robbie and Ackerley met in 2013 while working on Suite Française together and developed a close friendship before they became romantically involved.

“We were friends for so long,” Robbie said during a 2016 interview with Vogue. “I was always in love with him, but I thought, ‘Oh, he would never love me back. Don’t make it weird, Margot. Don’t be stupid and tell him that you like him.’ And then it happened, and I was like, ‘Of course, we’re together. This makes so much sense, the way nothing has ever made sense before.’”

In January, Robbie revealed that she would be taking a step back from acting following Barbie’s billion dollar global Box Office success.

She told Deadline at the time, “I think everyone’s probably sick of the sight of me for now. I should probably disappear from screens for a while. Honestly, if I did another movie too soon, people would say, ‘Her again? We just did a whole summer with her. We’re over it.’”