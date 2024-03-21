Margot Robbie is set for her first big screen project following the record breaking success of the Barbie movie — and it may not be what anyone expected.

The 33-year-old actress will be venturing into another live-action film by producing the big screen debut of The Sims, one of the biggest games in the computer world.

LuckyChap, the production company run by Robbie, her husband, Tom Ackerley, Josey McNamara and Sophia Kerr, which is still enjoying the success of producing Barbie, will spearhead the feature film along with Roy Lee and Miri Yoon of Vertigo Entertainment.

Electronic Arts, which published the game, will be giving creative guidance.

The Sims, a life simulation computer game, first released in 2000, sees gamers play as an avatar that has changeable personality traits, skills and relationships.

While, unlike Barbie, there is no leading character in the Sims universe, there are some parallels to the iconic doll. The characters have relatively mundane lives which include a cycle of everyday tasks such as making meals, going to work and completing domestic tasks.

A release date of the film is yet to be confirmed.

Robbie has already produced 13 films through her production company, including last year’s hit thriller Saltburn.

In January, she revealed that she would be taking a step back from acting following Barbie’s billion dollar global Box Office success.

The Australian actress told Deadline: “I think everyone’s probably sick of the sight of me for now. I should probably disappear from screens for a while. Honestly, if I did another movie too soon, people would say, ‘Her again? We just did a whole summer with her. We’re over it.'”

She added: “I don’t know what I’ll do next, but I hope it’s a little while away.”

Elsewhere in the interview, she also spoke of her ambitions to direct a movie of her own.

Although Robbie was controversially not nominated for Best Actress for Barbie at this year’s Oscars, the movie was still up for a number of gongs, including Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Production Design and Best Costume Design.

Hit songs from the movie including “I’m Just Ken” (written by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt and performed by Ryan Gosling) and “What Was I Made For?” (by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell) were both up for Original Song. Eillish ended up taking home the award, making her the film’s only winner of the night.