The 2024 Critics Choice Awards nominations once again proved it’s the Barbie movie’s world and we’re all just living in it.

Greta Gerwig’s pop culture sensation, which hit theaters in July, earned a whopping 18 nominations for the 29th annual awards show. The categories include but are not limited to Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress for Margot Robbie as Barbie, Best Supporting Actor for Ryan Gosling as Ken and Best Supporting Actress for America Ferrera as Gloria.

The Critics Choice Association (CCA) announced on Wednesday, December 13, that Barbie now holds the record for most nominations by any film at one awards ceremony in the organization’s 29 years.

2022’s Everything Everywhere All at Once and 2017’s The Shape of Water previously tied for the most nods with 14 each in their respective years.

The nominees for the TV categories were revealed earlier in the month with The Morning Show earning six nods and Succession collecting five.

Scroll down for everything you need to know about the awards show:

Who Is Hosting the 2024 Critics Choice Awards?

Chelsea Handler is returning as the host for the second year in a row.

Which Movies Were Nominated for the 2024 Critics Choice Awards?

Barbie’s list of nominations includes three nods for Best Original Song: “Dance the Night,” “I’m Just Ken” and “What Was I Made For?” Oppenheimer, which competed with Barbie at the box office, earned 13 nominations, including Best Picture.

Poor Things also came in with 13 nods and will face off against Barbie and Oppenheimer for Best Picture. The coveted category also includes American Fiction, The Color Purple, Killers of the Flower Moon, The Holdovers, Maestro, Past Lives and Saltburn.

The Best Actor category includes Bradley Cooper (Maestro), Leonardo DiCaprio (Killers of the Flower Moon), Colman Domingo (Rustin), Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers), Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer) and Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction).

Robbie will face off in the Best Actress category against Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon), Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall), Greta Lee (Past Lives), Carey Mulligan (Maestro) and Emma Stone (Poor Things).

What TV Shows Topped the 2024 Critics Choice Awards Nominations?

The Morning Show’s six nominations include Best Drama Series and Best Actress in a Drama Series for both Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. Succession is also up for Best Drama Series and both Kieran Culkin and Jeremy Strong earned nominations for Best Actor in a Drama Series.

The Best Drama Series category also includes The Crown, The Diplomat, The Last of Us, Loki, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty.

Abbott Elementary, Barry, The Bear, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Poker Face, Reservation Dogs, Shrinking and What We Do in the Shadows will all compete for the title of Best Comedy Series. Some of the top names in Best Actor in a Comedy Series include Bill Hader (Barry), Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building) and Jeremy Allen White (The Bear).

The Best Actress in a Comedy Series category also has a few familiar faces, including Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary), Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face) and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel).

When Do the 2024 Critics Choice Awards Take Place?

Fans can tune in to the awards show on Sunday, January 14, at 7 p.m. ET.

How Can You Watch the 2024 Critics Choice Awards?

The broadcast will air live on The CW.