Margot Robbie Loves Being Married to ‘Normie’ Tom Ackerley: ‘I Am So Lucky’

Margot Robbie can’t get enough of husband Tom Ackerley.

Robbie, 33, opened up about her relationship with Ackerley, 33, while attending the Critics Choice Awards with her man on Sunday, January 14. “I am so lucky. So lucky,” she told E! News, explaining why it’s “the best” having a spouse who stays out of the spotlight.

“He likes being behind the camera,” she added. “He’s not fazed by any of this stuff, he’s just the best. … I love the word ‘normie.’” Robbie and Ackerley worked together as producers on Barbie and I, Tonya. His credits also include Saltburn, Promising Young Woman and more.

Robbie’s friends also stay out of the spotlight, she noted on Sunday. “All my friends [say], ‘That’s cool what you do, but you know, it’s more fun just to hang out and talk about other stuff,’” she said. “And you’re like, ‘I know.’”

At the Critics Choice Awards, Barbie took home the trophy for Best Original Screenplay, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Hair and Makeup, Best Comedy and Best Song for “I’m Just Ken,” performed by Ryan Gosling and written by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt.

The blockbuster was also nominated for Best Picture, Best Acting Ensemble, Best Editing, Best Score and more. Robbie was up for Best Actress, which Emma Stone won, while Gosling, 43, was nominated for Best Supporting Actor, which Robert Downey Jr. won.

“We were friends for so long,” Robbie recalled in a 2016 interview with Vogue. “I was always in love with him, but I thought, ‘Oh, he would never love me back. Don’t make it weird, Margot. Don’t be stupid and tell him that you like him.’ And then it happened, and I was like, ‘Of course, we’re together. This makes so much sense, the way nothing has ever made sense before.’”

Although the lovebirds rarely pose on the red carpet together, Ackerley stood by her side during the Barbie press tour and at the 81st annual Golden Globes earlier this month.

At the Globes, Robbie stunned in a hot pink custom Armani gown that perfectly resembled the 1997 “Superstar” Barbie doll. The design featured a plunging neckline, sequin embellishments and a tulle boa. She donned loose curls as well as soft glam. Ackerley, in an all-black suit, wrapped his arm around Robbie on the carpet.