Taylor Swift is still bejeweled.

Swift, 34, showed her support for Travis Kelce at the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, January 28, with an impressive stack of football-related jewelry.

First up, Swift repped the Chiefs’ team colors with a red and gold “Heirloom Signet Ring” by Mejuri on her left middle finger.

She also wore a gold pendant necklace with the Chiefs’ logo engraved on the front. The special chain was created by BaubleBar and WEAR by Erin Andrews.

Perhaps the jewelry piece that gave the most personal nod to Kelce, 34, was a red and gold ring that bore his “87” jersey number. The ring, designed by the Kansas City-based jewelry label EB and Co., featured a tiny replica of the back of Kelce’s red jersey. Swift wore this ring on her right pointer finger.

In addition to all of the Chiefs-inspired jewelry that the “Karma” singer donned at Sunday’s game, she also wore a few pieces that were not football related — but were just as stylish.

Swift sparkled with a custom diamond tennis bracelet on her left wrist and a pair of diamond and opal drop hoop earrings. The bracelet was created in collaboration between the brand Wove Made and professional golfer Michelle Wie West, and the earrings were designed by the jewelry brand WWAKE.

The singer paid further tribute to the Chiefs team by sporting a cozy red cashmere sweater, designed by friend Gigi Hadid’s clothing brand, Guest In Residence.

Swift’s jewelry was on full display when she joined Kelce on the field after the Chiefs defeated the Ravens 17 – 10. She gave the tight end player a hug and a kiss as the rest of the team and members of Kelce’s family celebrated around them.

The Chief’s victory means that they are headed for the Super Bowl, where they are set to play the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, February 11.