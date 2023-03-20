TikTok Star Becca Moore Shares Her 10 Favorite Beauty Products ‘For the Girls’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Becca Moore is a girl’s girl. After all, her go-to tagline is “for the girls” — not the guys. The TikToker always keeps it real, exposing her past Facetune fails and sharing embarrassing stories that are painfully relatable. When she’s not cracking Us up with her deadpan delivery, she’s delving out relationship advice like the wise older sister we never had.

On social media, Becca spills all her best-kept secrets with her over one million followers. No gatekeeping here! And now, she’s exclusively revealing 10 of her skincare and makeup must-haves, from the “best concealer” to the “prettiest” lip liner. “These are my favorite beauty products that are for the girls!” Becca told Us Weekly. Keep scrolling to shop her picks!

Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Makeup Foundation

Becca called this Estée Lauder product “my favorite foundation ever! I’ve tried others but I always go back to this one. It’s full coverage and lasts all day!!”

Was $40 On Sale: $26 You Save 35% See It!

Ilia Limitless Lash Mascara

“Great mascaras are hard to find!! I love this one, it makes your eyelashes look so, so long. I love how buildable it is.”

$28.00 See It!

Sally Hansen Airbrush Legs Spray-On Makeup

“This stuff has been my secret weapon since I was in high school. Any time I forgot to self-tan I spray this on!! I know it says it’s leg makeup, but I wear it on my neck and chest the most, to be honest. Best invention ever.”

Was $15 On Sale: $10 You Save 33% See It!

Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer

“Best concealer. It lasts all day and is seriously so high coverage.”

Was $29 On Sale: $23 You Save 21% See It!

Charlotte Tilbury Mini Pillow Talk Lip Liner

“I have four of these hidden in random purses at all times. I bring it everywhere with me. All of my friends ask for it anytime we’re out. It’s just the prettiest shade. I wear it every day.”

$30.00 See It!

Naturium Niacinamide Face Serum

“I discovered this serum two years ago and it changed the texture of my skin completely. I used to have tiny bumps on my forehead that bothered me, but this stuff made my skin so smooth. It’s actually insane. It looks pretty under makeup too.”

$17.00 See It!

Tanologist Face and Body Drops

“I put these on under my makeup and it makes the biggest difference. It makes my makeup look better as the day goes on. I also have naturally really pale lips, so I put these drops on my lips every night before bed and it makes them look so pretty every morning!”

$20.00 See It!

Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo

“I have never found a dry shampoo that actually works all day like this one does!”

$30.00 See It!

Tangle Teezer The Ultimate Detangler Hairbrush for Wet & Dry Hair

“I’m not kidding I will never use another brand of brush ever again. My hair used to get tangled so easily my entire life but this brush changed everything. I’ve never even been passionate about a brush before but I bring this thing everywhere I go. If you ignore all the other products I’ve listed you should consider this one. Best brush ever!”

$15.00 See It!

Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Eyeshadow Palette

“Anytime I wear this palette I get complimented!! You can’t really go wrong, it makes it look like you got your makeup done professionally.”

$53.00 See It!

Looking for additional ways to elevate your beauty routine? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!