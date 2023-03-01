Dairy Boy Founder Paige Lorenze Reveals 9 of Her ‘Must-Have’ Beauty Products

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Ever wished you could trade places with someone else for the day? Whenever we see one of Paige Lorenze’s posts, that’s how we feel. First, there’s the fact that she’s drop-dead gorgeous (you know the Bold Glamour filter that’s been trending on TikTok? Paige looks like that IRL but better — yes, she’s that beautiful). The content creator is also living our cottage-core, western-inspired dream life, riding horses one minute and traveling the world the next. Whether she’s going to the barn or the Australian open, Paige always dresses in her effortlessly cool style.

So naturally, we’re also fans of her brand Dairy Boy. “The brand has a much deeper meaning of comfort and nostalgia,” Paige says. “It reminds me of Vermont. It reminds me of when I used to ride horses to go say hi to the dairy cows on the other side of the stable. It reminds me of the trucker hats we wore as skiers, and how much I loved stealing boys’ oversized sweatshirts. It reminds me of how much I LOVE FARMS (ethical ones), and lastly how much I love the people and farmers who continue their family tradition of sustainably harvesting produce for their family and hometowns.”

Paige exclusively shared nine of her go-to beauty products with Us Weekly, so now we can get one step closer to achieving our Dairy Boy dreams. Shop her favorite finds below!

Tan-Luxe The Face Illuminating Self-Tan Drops

“One of my must-have products when I’m looking for a natural glow on my face. This is my go-to during the winter for maintaining my tan and even when I’m getting ready for a beach vacation.”

$25.00 See It!

Graftobian Glamour Crème Ultra HD Foundation Super Palette

“For my day-to-day concealer, I’ve actually started using this professional makeup pallet by Graftobian. It’s used for set makeup — kind of random but it’s really so amazing. It’s breathable yet very full coverage. I love mixing all the difference shades and using the darker ones for contour.”

Was $88 On Sale: $79 You Save 10% See It!

Tata Harper Regenerating Cleanser

Paige recommends all Tata Harper products, so we included this bestselling regenerating cleanser. “I used to save up for these products when I was in college,” the Northeast native said. “They have the best packaging in gorgeous, green glass with amazing natural products skin. They smell like you’re in the spa and made in Vermont which makes me feel really close to home.”

$88.00 See It!

Fanola No Yellow Uncredible Foam

“No other product tones my hair like this does,” Paige said. “It feels like I just went to the salon. Makes my hair so bright!”

Was $22 On Sale: $14 You Save 36% See It!

Dr. Barbara Sturm Hyaluronic Acid

“I just love all their products. Their hyaluronic acid is my absolute favorite. The dry brush is SO good too.”

$320.00 See It!

Benefit Cosmetics Liquid Lip Blush & Cheek Tint

“I love this because it looks so natural, lasts throughout the day and makes your complexion look so much healthier overall.”

$21.00 See It!

Tarte Shape Tape Concealer

“Forever and always I will be obsessed with this stuff. It’s just the absolute best for a full coverage look.”

$31.00 See It!

NYX Slim Lip Pencil in Nude Truffle

“This is the best brown lip liner,” Paige said. “I’ll use a little for a natural look or a lot for a full brown lip.”

$5.00 See It!

Vegamour Deep Moisture Repair Mask

“When my hair is feeling dull and brittle I reach for this mask. Love using it on a self-care day and I leave the mask in for five minutes for max benefits!”

$52.00 See It!

Dairy Boy Camo Trucker Hat

Channel Paige’s city-meets-country aesthetic with this camo trucker hat featuring her brand’s logo.

$32.00 See It!

Looking for additional ways to elevate your beauty routine? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!