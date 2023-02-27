Blushing Beauty! Cameron Diaz Says This Award-Winning Blush Is Her ‘Favorite’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Hollywood is a constellation of shining stars with celestial beauty. Just watch any awards show red carpet or scroll through social media, and you’ll catch a glimpse of these flawless famous faces. Sometimes we get in our head comparing ourselves to celebs who don’t seem to age — where are all their wrinkles?! But one A-lister who has retained her youthful radiance while still maturing gracefully is Cameron Diaz. We’ve been obsessed with the Avaline Wine founder since the ‘90s! She’s a pop culture icon. After all, there’s something about Mary!

Embracing her fresh-faced beauty, the Charlie’s Angel actress opts for simple skincare and minimal makeup. As she told Goop, “After the years of having to wear it, I love makeup as a fun little touch. Merit makes absolutely beautiful things, like my favorite lipstick.” Another one of Diaz’s favorite products from the clean beauty brand? Merit’s award-winning Balm Blush! “I use Raspberry Beret for my lips and cheeks,” the blonde beauty said in an Instagram video. “It’s my favorite. I’ve always been a plummy girl.” Fans of the brand include fresh-faced beauties Bella Hadid, Mandy Moore and Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie Bradshaw-approved!).

Score the same blush from Merit Beauty!

The Flush Balm Cheek Color from Merit Beauty is a cream tint that melts into your skin like butter. So often blush can end up looking out of control on our complexion. But this delicate formula provides buildable color that leaves your skin with a lit-from-within glow. You’ll feel like you just spent a little time in the sun or flirted with your crush — it’s a natural flush!

An Allure Best of Beauty winner, this cream blush goes on smoothly with the dome applicator and leaves a velvety satin finish. Formulated with nourishing vitamin E, this vegan beauty product is safe for acne-prone, dry or oily skin. There are nine different shades to choose from — including Raspberry Beret, Diaz’s favorite. We’re recently realized that adding extra blush can give Us a younger-looking appearance while brightening up our skin. You can also use this blush as a lip balm. Love it!

Shoppers are seriously obsessed with this lightweight blush! “I have not stopped wearing this blush since I have had it!” one customer declared. “It’s smooth to the touch, has great color payoff and a perfect flush of color with a tan! This blush is elite! I am so impressed! Worth the hype!!” Another reviewer gushed, “Love how the blush melts in my skin in the best way. Gives me a natural glow, like I just came back from a good walk. It is so hydrating.” And one customer called this blush “my favorite on-the-go face product! I use it on my cheeks, nose, and lips and the colors are so flattering!”

For a minimalist makeup product that will deliver the clean-girl aesthetic, try this Merit Beauty blush today!

See It! Get the Flush Balm Cheek Color for just $28 at Merit Beauty!

