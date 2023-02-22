Top 10 Celeb-Approved Beauty Products Used by the Hollywood Jennifers

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Don’t be fooled by the rocks that they got — they’re still Jenny from the block! Just like the famous Chrises (Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Chris Pine and Chris Pratt), the Jennifers have taken over Hollywood. Between Jennifer Aniston, Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Garner, Jennifer Lawrence and Jennifer Hudson, these multi-hyphenate stars have earned a collective EGOT (J.Hud has all four awards on her own!).

In addition to their stellar talent, all five ladies possess another shared gift — natural beauty. Every time the Jens hit a red carpet, we’re always blown away by their gorgeous glam. So, we decided to track down their skincare secrets and makeup must-haves so we can replicate their looks IRL. Below are 10 beauty products beloved by all five of our favorite Jennifers!

Jennifer Aniston

Charlotte Tilbury K.I.S.S.I.N.G. Lipstick in Penelope Pink

“I like to keep my daytime make-up really minimal,” Aniston told Marie Claire. “A pinky nude lip, a coat of mascara and maybe some cream blush. If I could only have five makeup products in my makeup bag, they would be mascara, lip balm, a good lipstick. I like Charlotte Tilbury K.I.S.S.I.N.G Lipstick in Penelope Pink.”

$35.00 See It!

Clé de Peau Beauté Concealer

Aniston also added “Clé de Peau Beauté concealer” to her list of must-have makeup products.

$75.00 See It!

Jennifer Lopez

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz Mechanical Brow Pencil

In a Vogue Beauty Secrets video, J.Lo said, “Gonna get my Anastasia pencil. We all have imperfections in our eyebrows that we have to fill in.” I also swear by this dual-sided brow pencil that comes with a spoolie!

$25.00 See It!

Tom Ford Eye Color Quad Crème Eyeshadow Palette

As for eyes, Lopez said, “The next thing that I would do, just to define the eye just a little bit. This is a Tom Ford palette, and I take the brown, ’cause I like a very soft look.”

$89.00 See It!

Jennifer Garner

Westman Atelier Vital Skin Foundation Stick

While speaking with Today in 2021, Garner shared that she used the Westman Atelier concealer stick. Rich with antioxidants and calming actives, this Allure Best of Beauty winner delivers buildable coverage as both a foundation and concealer.

$68.00 See It!

Convertible Color Dual Lip & Cheek Cream

$25.00 See It!

Garner revealed, “I’ve used the Stila cream blushes for about ever, especially in Peony. Part blush and part lip balm!

Jennifer Hudson

Nars Climax Mascara

In a Vogue Beauty Secrets video, Hudson can be seen using this red tube of mascara. “When I’m at home, I don’t like to wear a ton of makeup,” the American Idol alum said. “I like more of a natural feel of beauty for everyday because I want people to be able to look at me and say, ‘Oh my God, you’re actually cute in person!’”

Starting at $13.00 See It!

Kylie Cosmetics Beauty Products

In an article on The Jennifer Hudson Show site, Hudson’s makeup artist Adam Burrell broke down the host’s glam: “And for her lips, he loves Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics for liners, gloss, and lipsticks.” You can’t go wrong with Kylie lip kits!

Starting at $15.00 See It!

Jennifer Lawrence

Eminence Organic Skin Care Rosehip Triple C+E Firming Oil

According to Women’s Health, J.Law is a fan of the Rosehip Triple C+E Firming Oil. This anti-aging serum delivers a bosot of moisture while reducing redness and puffiness.

Joy by Dior Eau de Parfum

As the star of the film Joy, Lawrence also loves the perfume Joy by Dior. The Oscar winner told Harper’s Bazaar, “I like that Joy is not too strong; it’s very airy. It’s floral with a hint of sandalwood, and I think it’s modern but classic. It just seems to be kind of open and not over-whelming, which is the number-one thing I don’t like about perfumes.”

$160.00 See It!

