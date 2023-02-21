Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

I like to think of myself as a spray tan expert — out of obligation, not by choice. I’m so pale that self-tanner is the only way I can expose my bare skin without people fearing they’ve just seen a ghost. The sun is no help! Laying out either leaves me with no color or a bright shade of red, reminiscent of a lobster or ripe tomato. So, spray tans and self-tanners are my only hope.

All this to say, the biggest struggle of being a tanning addict is the messy application process. You’re basically covered in a sticky layer of dark makeup for anywhere from four to 24 hours, carefully avoiding contact with any light-colored surface. And if you sleep with your tan on, you can kiss your pristine white sheets goodbye. I’ve ruined every pair of bedding I’ve ever owned with my tans — until I finally discovered a solution!

My friend Gaby introduced me to a product that also comes recommended by Madison LeCroy. The Southern Charm star took to Amazon Live recently to share some of her must-have beauty and accessories. “Speaking of Brett and I think any man in America, they absolutely hate a spray tan,” she said. “Hate the way it smells, hate how it gets everywhere and hate the fact that you’re like, ‘Oh my God, don’t touch me! I literally just spray tanned. Don’t even kiss me.’ It’s a problem. And it’s a whole day. But this is called the Sleep Sac. So instead of ruining your nice white sheets, this is literally like a very thin sleeping bag that you put in the bed with you. Just slide right in there just like a sleeping bag and then your tan won’t get all over your bedsheets. Genius! How cute? I want to invest in this company, so if you’re out there, give me a call.”

This Sleep Sac by Tan Fan seriously changed my life. Read on to shop this lifesaver from Amazon!

Get the Tan Fan Self-Tanner Sleep Sac for just $45 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 21, 2023, but are subject to change.

The Tan Fan Self-Tanner Sleep Sac really is like a lightweight sleeping bag. Made from silky-smooth cooling fabric, this breathable material won’t make you overheat overnight (you want to avoid sweating when you get a spray tan so that the tan develops evenly).

This airy pink cocoon glides across your skin, protecting your sheets (or your partner) from any tanning formula. There’s also a large slot for you to secure your pillowcase (brilliant) and two feet holes to keep your toes from getting toasty. Tan Fan really thought of everything!

The only time I’ve ever slept with a spray tan without staining my sheets has been when I used this Tan Fan Sleep Sac. No more bleaching your white sheets or replacing your linens after a botched spray tan. Now you can have it all — bronze skin and clean bedding!

Finally a foolproof solution for spray tans that won’t transfer color onto your clean white sheets! Trust Us — this Sleep Sac is truly a game-changer.

