Treat Yourself to a Spa Day From Home With Our 6 Favorite Patchology Eye Gels

No matter how much sleep I get, I always seem to wake up with dark circles under my eyes! And on girls’ night out when I’m really indulging, the morning after is not a pretty sight. Puffy bags frame my eyes like pillows — ironic, because it’s the opposite of beauty sleep! So, what’s the solution?

Our favorite form of self-care: Patchology eye gels! Simply apply these hydrating patches underneath your eyes and allow the soothing skincare to revitalize your complexion. These eye gels feel like a spa treatment from the comfort of your own home! In just five minutes, you’ll notice that your fine lines and dark circles have diminished. Peace out, puffiness!

Since it’s a Monday, I just used the Rejuvenating Eye Gels to wake up my eyes, and I already feel more refreshed! Want to give your under-eyes a glow-up on the go? We rounded up our six favorite Patchology patches below! For only $15 a pack, these eye gels will deliver a burst of brightness to start your day on the right note.

Patchology Rejuvenating Eye Gels

Formulated with caffeine and hydrolyzed collagen, these Rejuvenating Eye Gels are like a shot of espresso for your under-eyes. Looking for a fast fix for eyes that feel fatigued, dry or puffy? One shopper said these anti-aging hydrogels are “like magic for tired eyes.”

$15.00 See It!

Patchology Illuminating Eye Gels

Dark circles bringing you down? Look on the bright side with these Illuminating Eye Gels! Made with mulberry extract, green tea and vitamin C, these eye patches softens fine lines, brightens skin tone and gives you a youthful glow.

$15.00 See It!

Patchology Serve Chilled Rosé Eye Gels

Rosé all day! Decompress with these pretty pink eye gels, packed with resveratrol, hyaluronic acid and strawberry extract. Rich with antioxidants, these patches will reduce dark circles while hydrating your skin. Fun fact: The Hills alum Whitney Port is a fan!

Patchology Perk Up Eye Gels

Need a pick-me-up? Infused with energizing green tea, these Perk Up Eye Gels give you an energy boost while depuffing and brightening your skin. The combination of vitamins and antioxidants will wake up your complexion.

$15.00 See It!

Patchology Serve Chilled Bubbly Eye Gels

Cheers to anti-aging skincare in the form of self-care! Composed of resveratrol, vitamin C and niacinamide, these bubbly eye gels brighten and firm skin.

$15.00 See It!

Patchology Happy Place Eye Gels

These Happy Place eye gels are officially our new happy place. Featuring hibiscus, rose and coconut extract, these moisturizing hydrogels feel like a vacation for your skin.

$15.00 See It!

