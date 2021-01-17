The Skin-Renewing Face Mask That Made Drew Barrymore Unrecognizable

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Do you feel like you’ve hit a dead end with your skincare? You layer up your toners, essences, serums and moisturizers night after night, you throw on a sheet mask whenever you have a spare 10 minutes and you sit in front of a desk humidifier all day…but nothing is changing! At best, you’re maintaining past progress, but there’s still so much more progress to make!

Sometimes you just need a full-on reset. Something that will “regenerate, renew and reveal better skin each and every time.” For Us, that means hitting up Hanacure — and so many A-list celebrities do the same. From the Kardashians to Drew Barrymore, Hanacure’s famous All-In-One Facial is a complete and total game-changer!

Barrymore recently featured this mask during her famous Beauty Junkie Week, during which she offers “unsolicited advice from one beauty junkie to another.” At this point we’d say it’s hardly unsolicited, considering the amazing recommendations she makes. She posted a video with this mask on her face, looking totally unrecognizable, and simply uttered just one word that said it all, “Hanacure.”

Barrymore wrote in her caption that this mask “gets the job done” and that she “swears by it” to give her an “insta facial” right at home. This award-winning K-beauty mask claims to do practically everything possible to promote a “visibly younger appearance”: smooth, correct, brighten, tighten, lift, firm, detoxify, etc. It uses patented CO2 OctoLift, an age-defying technology that was created to prevent and diminish common skin concerns while removing impurities, letting your skin blossom anew like the lotus flower this mask was inspired by!

How do you use this dermatologist-tested, hypoallergenic mask? According to Barrymore, “Slather one on, get tiiiiiiigggghhht, and voila!” That’s basically it. You just have to mix everything together to form a jelly-like consistency first, brushing it onto your bare face. Don’t freak out, because within 10 minutes, a “dramatic tightening and lifting effect” begins to occur. You can intensify it even further by standing in front of a fan or blowdryer. Make sure to take a selfie! Once the mask it dry, simply rinse it off. Your skin may appear flushed, but that’s just because this mask may increase circulation. It should fade within 90 minutes!

One facial kit from Hanacure comes with an OctoLift ampoule, an OctoLift solution and a luxurious brush that will help bring that spa experience right to your home bathroom. You can start with just one set, or you can grab a set with four uses that will save you a little cash. There are also replacement kits that don’t include the brush for when you need to repurchase. Happy masking!

