Two of the most important products to keep in your beauty routine if you want youthful, plump, clear and bright skin? Moisturizer and sunscreen. Moisturizer may keep your skin from drying out, leaving it supple and calm, while your SPF may help prevent dark spots, wrinkles, skin disease and more.

The only thing that actually bugs Us is always having to apply both, especially in the morning when we’re rushing to get out the door. Can we trim things down a little and cut out an extra step — and can we do so without leaving our skin vulnerable? Yes! Here’s where we take a cue from Alison Brie!

Get the Image Skincare Prevention+ Daily Matte Moisturizer SPF 30 starting at just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 20, 2023, but are subject to change.

Brie, who stars in the newly released movie, Somebody I Used to Know, directed by husband Dave Franco, recently filmed her morning beauty routine in a video for Vogue. She demonstrated how she applies her everyday skincare and her go-to makeup. She usually works out first thing in the morning, and then begins by cleansing and toning her face before moving on to this amazing product.

“Then I use this Image Skincare matte moisturizer with SPF 30,” she said, holding up the tube for viewers to see. “Sunscreen, very important, never leave home without it.” Noted! This two-in-one professional essential, starting at just $30 on Prime, is a fantastic way to scale down products on both your vanity and your skin while still making sure your complexion is properly cared for.

Get the Image Skincare Prevention+ Daily Matte Moisturizer SPF 30 starting at just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 20, 2023, but are subject to change.

This SPF moisturizer uses both mineral and chemical filters for broad-spectrum protection. It’s designed to work well for sensitive or acne-prone skin, and it has a soft matte finish made to help minimize shine. Plus, it feels weightless, even though it’s totally packed with antioxidants to protect your skin from environmental damage!

It’s recommended that you use a “cherry-size” amount of product on your face every day, and remember, it’s always great to reapply every couple of hours. This product is available in two sizes, so you can start small, but if you opt for the bigger version, you’ll get a nice value price that can save you money over time. Remember, you can always set up a subscription on Amazon too so you never run out!

Get the Image Skincare Prevention+ Daily Matte Moisturizer SPF 30 starting at just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 20, 2023, but are subject to change.

