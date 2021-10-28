Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

How do you practice self-care? It could be going for a quiet walk outside without touching your phone, reading a lighthearted book, tending to your indoor or outdoor plants, reconnecting with long-distance friends, taking a bubble bath, playing music or watching Lifetime movies. It could be just about anything, as long as it makes you feel good and refreshed. For Us, it’s often skincare.

Skincare is a popular form of self-care because it can be mentally calming as well as physically calming for our complexion. It can help soothe us all around. We know it’s also Whitney Port’s go-to method of caring for herself, thanks to a recent Instagram post!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Whitney Port-Rosenman (@whitneyeveport)

Get the Patchology Serve Chilled Rosé Eye Gels (5 Pairs) for just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 28, 2021, but are subject to change.

Port posted a selfie wearing these eye gels, describing in her caption what she was up to while her husband, Tim Rosenman, was away for the weekend (besides miss him). “The weekend plans are up to me, so @officialblueytv it is while I take care of myself which includes, eye masking with these @patchology rose eye gels,” she wrote. We love seeing her finding ways to enjoy herself during a lonely moment!

These rosé eye gels were created to target all of your under-eye woes, from dark circles, to puffiness, to fine lines. They can be a great pick-me-up on tired mornings too thanks to their cooling gel texture helping you look and feel more awake!

These gels are infused with a lovely collection of key ingredients. That list includes hyaluronic acid for hydrated, plump skin, resveratrol for protected, radiant skin and centella asiatica, which may help target those fine lines and wrinkles. There’s also strawberry extract, known for its antioxidant and brightening effects!

To use these under-eye gels, always start off with clean, dry skin and fingertips. Apply one gel from each pair under your eye, putting the rounder end immediately under your eye while the narrower end points up at the outer corner of your eye. Leave on for 10 minutes or so while you chill, watch TV, paint your nails, curl your hair, meditate, make some coffee, etc. Simply dispose of the patches afterward, gently massaging and patting any remaining serum into the skin.

Want to do it all over again the next day? You can, because each purchase comes with five pairs!

