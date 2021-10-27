Kourtney Kardashian Uses This Glowy Bronzer 4 Different Ways

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

One of our most-recommended beauty products heading into the colder months is bronzer. We love it in the summer too, of course, but once our natural tan and sun-kissed glow fades away, we feel the need to supplement more with a product that can recreate the magic — one that looks natural and lasts as long as we’re out.

Just like with foundation or blush, there are many factors that go into finding the best bronzer for you. Does it cake up? Does it look invisible — or maybe way too obvious? Does it streak when you start to sweat? Is it too glittery, or even way too matte and drying? It’s tough finding one that gets everything right, but Kourtney Kardashian did it — and so can you!

Get the tarte Amazonian Clay Matte Waterproof Bronzer for just $30 at Sephora! Also available at Amazon!

Kardashian self-shot a “Guide to Natural-ish Masking and Makeup” for Vogue in 2019, revealing the quick makeup routine she does when the glam squad isn’t around. When it came to bronzer, she pulled out this tarte favorite. “I just kind of sweep this all over my face,” she said while applying it with a brush, “and I do not wear blush, so I like to do a little of it with bronzer. We are keeping it super simple, so I use the same bronzer to contour my nose, my eyelids and bronze my face.” Suddenly it became a four-in-one essential!

This bronzer has 1,000 reviews on Sephora’s website, and shoppers say it delivers the “perfect summer glow without being too heavy.” They’re also calling it “so versatile,” as Kardashian proved by using it as bronzer, contour, blush and eyeshadow. They say it “really lasts all day” and that they’re “so, so pleased with the size,” noting how long each compact will last. Numerous reviewers even called it a “holy grail,” saying their makeup bag “will never be without it”!

This bronzer is a pigmented, Amazonian clay-infused formula that’s super lightweight and silky. It comes in the form of a mineral-based pressed powder, and it’s designed to be super blendable. It even claims to leave skin hydrated so it doesn’t become patchy. A powder that hydrates? Now we’re talking. It’s somehow waterproof too!

If you’re looking for that “all-over, summer glow year round,” this is the product to go for. Both shades are designed to be universally flattering, and the formula was dermatologist-tested. There are no parabens, phthalates mineral oil, gluten or animal products either. What else would you expect from a product beloved by one of the most famous celebrity clean-beauty enthusiasts around?

