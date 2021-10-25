Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Do you ever feel like you’re caught in an endless, horrible cycle with your foundation? Your skin breaks out and your pores become clogged, so you cover it up with foundation — but the foundation you’re using just causes more breakouts and clogged pores. And so, you cover them up again with foundation. And the vicious cycle repeats endlessly.

Until now! Let’s put a stop to that cycle once and for all. Not every foundation out there is made with the same ingredients, and not all of them are going to have those same negative effects on your skin. In fact, some may even help your skin heal faster. If anyone knows about clean, good-for-you beauty it’s Kourtney Kardashian, and that’s why we’re recommending her pick to you!

Get the Oxygenetix Oxygenating Foundation at Amazon! Also available at Dermstore!

Kardashian shot a “Guide to Natural-ish Masking and Makeup” for Vogue in 2019, and this foundation played a vital role in her quick makeup routine. “One of the things I learned when I was getting my skin in check was that people would do my makeup and everyone would use different foundations,” she explained, “and so, I started making everyone use this foundation that I love. It’s Oxygenetix and it’s healthy for your skin, and I mix two colors, honey and almond, and I swear that this is one of the things that helped really get my skin together.”

She applies this foundation all over her face (including eyelids) with her hands, but the brand also notes that you can apply with a sponge or brush if you prefer. She also adds in the video, “I told Kendall [Jenner] about this too. I think she uses it.”

Get the Oxygenetix Oxygenating Foundation at Amazon! Also available at Dermstore!

This foundation is lightweight and breathable, but it’s still buildable if you want extra coverage. It may not only help conceal blemishes, breakouts, acne scars and rosacea, but it may also help heal them, so we can see why Kardashian credits it as a key player in her skin transformation. It contains a super-charged oxygen complex that aims to stimulate skin cell production and speed up the skin’s healing process. It also has SPF 25 protection from the sun’s aging rays!

Dermstore reviewers adore how this foundation “literally feels like your skin” as opposed to a layer on top of it. They love how their “skin can still breathe” with it on,” and, of course, how “flawless” it looks. They say this foundation provides “amazing coverage with a healthy glow,” and they love it for their sensitive, acne-prone skin. One shopper even called it “the only foundation that does not make things worse” for their complexion. A true hero, indeed!

Get the Oxygenetix Oxygenating Foundation at Amazon! Also available at Dermstore!

Looking for something else? Shop more from Oxygenetix here and shop more foundations at Amazon here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!