Kendall Jenner’s Clearing Skincare Routine Includes This Cult-Favorite Serum

It’s rare that we see a reality star grow up in front of our own eyes and turn into a supermodel, but that’s exactly what happened with Kendall Jenner. As the second youngest in the Kardashian-Jenner crew, her childhood years were on full display during the early seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

And although we’ve watched her deal with the normal struggles of adolescence, it’s sometimes hard to believe she grapples with acne like the rest of Us. After all, her skin looks absolutely flawless! Luckily, she isn’t shy about sharing her all-time favorite products — including the wildly popular SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic serum!

Jenner appeared in a Vogue video back in November, and the 25-year-old went into detail about the daily skincare routine which helps calm her self-described “acne prone” skin. She noted that she usually mixes in this cult-favorite serum from SkinCeuticals with her daily moisturizer, and the combo has worked wonders! We also noticed that her regimen isn’t particularly extensive. This product helps target so many skin concerns, you truly don’t need much else!

This serum is a daytime product that helps nourish your skin and protect it from environmental free radicals that may cause acne, wrinkles and uneven skin tone and texture. We’re talking damage that’s caused by UVA and UVB rays, general pollution and so much more that we can’t control. This serum acts as a barrier to keeps your skin from encountering these issues. It’s also a powerful topical vitamin C treatment that can help brighten up your complexion for a more youthful glow! It may also firm up the skin and make it appear plumper, which can help diminish the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

After you cleanse and tone your skin every morning, take about four to five drops of this serum and apply it over your face and neck before putting on your moisturizer. You can also try mixing it in with your moisturizer like Jenner does if you want to combine two steps into one! Even if you don’t deal with consistent breakouts, this serum can do so much for your skin — and considering it’s Kendall Jenner-approved, we know it’s the real deal.

