Nail Celebrity Street Style Looks With These Bestselling Leggings From Amazon

Faux leather leggings are such an easy way to update our wardrobe! They look super edgy and are usually pretty comfortable to wear thanks to their stretchy style. We love being able to slip into them, toss on a sweater and heels or flats and then head out the door looking amazing with such minimal effort.

The bottoms can also be worn in a variety of settings depending on how we style them. Because of this, we’ll never stop stocking up on faux leather leggings, especially when we find a pair at an affordable price.

The Tagoo Women’s High Waisted Faux Leather Leggings are the latest pair we are adding to our shopping carts and closets. They are the number one bestseller in the “Women’s Novelty Leggings” section on Amazon. The design features a convenient high waist band that helps to shape and accentuate the figure.

See it: Snag the Tagoo Women’s High Waisted Faux Leather Leggings for $22 while all sizes are in stock.

Sizes range from extra small to XXL. We will be wearing these lovely leggings with long sweaters, cute hoodies and long-sleeve tops for a number of easy, casual looks. The faux leather tights will also add the perfect cool girl touch to an all-black ensemble. Imagine wearing these cool bottoms with a black long-sleeve blouse, pointed toe heels and a black wrap coat.

Shoppers who purchased these faux leather leggings seem very impressed by how great they look right out of the package. Several reviewers of various shapes and sizes also love the fit and credited the measurements described in the size guide for its accuracy. Lots of people also noted how stretchy and comfortable the leggings are to wear.

Many shared that the stretched faux leather smoothes out the legs, thigh and behind area so there are no bumps or dips. We are also really excited by the many customers who shared photos of themselves wearing these leggings.

When it comes to outfit inspiration, we plan on turning to one of supermodel Gigi Hadid‘s recent street style looks. Hadid stepped out in the streets of New York City in September wearing a pair of similar-looking bottoms with a tucked turtleneck. Classic black sunnies, a statement bright red Fendi puffer winter jacket and Fendi printed cowboy boots helped boost her look even more.

We could easily replace the puffer coat Hadid wore with a teddy bear style, or a shearling coat . We could also substitute her cowboy style shoes with our favorite leather slouchy boots.

Let Us also not forget how Kendall Jenner owned this going out look in 2017!

We love how Jenner paired her trendy bottoms with a slouchy graphic T-shirt, deep orange fur coat and open back ankle boots. It is especially cool how she accessorized with a simple white clutch and a casual baseball hat. The casual and glam elements blended together so seamlessly. We simply have to give this look a try with our own diverse collection of faux fur toppers, ankle boots and bags.

For shoppers who adore the idea of faux leather trousers, but want to invest in a pair in a color other than black, then we also spotted these SodaCoda Women’s Faux Leather Leggings.

See it: Get the SodaCoda Women’s Faux Leather Leggings for $15 while all colors are available in select sizes.

Like the Tagoo style, these leggings have a built-in shaping waistband with hidden power mesh. The fabric blend includes a touch of stretchy spandex. We can see these being worn with a simple long-sleeve white T-shirt and a waterfall hemline cardigan or a matching black faux leather jacket. The leggings also come in five other colors. The other shades we love are the metallic gold, bright black and the black snake print!

The black snake print version is an excellent pick for pulling off a unique texture or print balanced out by a neutral shade.

Shoppers who purchased these leggings really like how well they fit. A few people noted that the design is made of fabric thick enough to smooth the figure without feeling uncomfortable. Sizes range from extra small to extra large.

Who’s ready to pull off supermodel levels of moto chic with Us without breaking the bank?

Snag the Tagoo Women’s High Waisted Faux Leather Leggings for $22 while all sizes are in stock. For more colors, grab the SodaCoda Women’s Faux Leather Leggings for $15 while all shades are available in select sizes.

