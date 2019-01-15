‘Tis the season for bundling up! We love this time of year, since it means we get to flaunt our chilly weather wardrobe. You better believe that we are turning the streets into our personal runway showing off all the goodies we’ve purchased so far to tackle the season in style. While we have been stocking up on fall essentials like cozy knits, moto jackets and boots, there is one item that every fashionista needs to pull their autumn wardrobe together: a wrap coat. A great find that will keep Us stylishly snug during fall and beyond, this topper will make an excellent addition to our outerwear collection.

See It: Grab the T Tahari Wool Blend Belted Wrap Coat for 50% off the original price of $348, now $174– Today only!

The T Tahari Wool Blend Belted Wrap Coat combines classic style with modern flair. Designed with a heavyweight wool blend, we can count on this stylish number to keep Us nice and toasty (while looking fabulous!). Its relaxed fit features wide sleeves and a shoulder-draping shawl collar that exudes sophistication. Complete with a removable belt, we can nip ourselves at the waist for a flattering, fitted look.

This wool-blend design, which is fully lined, is a nice alternative to our shearling and puffer coats. Hitting just above the knees, the coat’s cutaway hem offers an elegant touch. We are also big fans of the coat’s front on-seam pockets. Great for keeping our hands warm and for storing our small essentials, this outerwear design is definitely a winner.

Available in three colors, this belted coat is the autumn staple our closet needs. Personally, we love steering away from dark-colored coats and the pale blue shade is a refreshing offering. A nice way to play with color, this item will make any outfit pop. For fashionistas who love collecting neutral garments, then the black and chive hues are a great buy.

Normally retailing for $348, we can now score this piece with a 33 percent markdown, leaving Us with a $230 price tag. With so many gorgeous coats on the market with a hefty price tag, it feels good to know that we can snag a fabulous find without breaking the bank.

The topper’s amazing quality and comfortable construction make this stylish number a standout pick with Nordstrom shoppers. Reviewers love its classic flair, while others like that it’s great for everyday use. Shoppers also adore the coat’s striking silhouette and flattering finish. One revealed that they “feel like Olivia Pope [Kerry Washington] from Scandal when they wear it.”

Many reviews noted that this wool blend offering is great for dressing up or down. A beautiful find that’s equal parts cozy and elegant, shoppers can’t get enough of this find. One reviewer also shared that “winter is hard, but this coat makes it bearable.”

We take pride in putting together our cold weather ensembles, and this coat is about to make it more fun. For days when we’re heading to the office, we plan on wearing this wrap coat with ponte pants, loafers, a ribbed top and a hobo bag for a smart-tailored look. This coat can also add a flirty element to our night on the town outfits. For a romantic outing with our beau, we’re looking forward to pairing the coat with a sexy bodycon dress, pumps, a clutch and a bold red lip. We can even keep it casual, teaming the chic number with pointy-toe flats, skinny jeans, an oversized sweater and a tote bag for days when we’re brunching with friends or strolling the local mall.

Not quite your style? The Badgley Mischka Double Face Wool Blend Wrap Front Coat is a gorgeous alternative. Designed with a notched lapel, epaulets and an open front, this pick provides a classic, yet polished look. Its front slant pockets are lined with a silky fabric, which can house our essentials seamlessly, plus they add a stylish detail to the design.

Complete with a removable tie belt, we can easily show off our curves even in the cold! The double face wool will also feel super soft against our skin. No matter what look we decide to step out in, this topper will whip our style into proper shape.

With sizes XS to XXL currently available, now is the time to add this amazing find to your shopping cart (we already did!). The newest addition to the sale rack, there is no telling how long this design will remain in stock. This is a deal we can’t afford to miss!

