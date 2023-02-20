11 Best Anti-Aging Skincare Deals Under $35

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Have you seen the latest TikTok filter that morphs your face into its teenage spitting image? It’s basically your bright-eyed and bushy-tailed doppelganger, before kids, bills and taxes came into the picture. Truthfully, I’m too scared to try it. I’m worried that seeing a younger version of myself might make me feel self-conscious about the fine lines that have formed over time. As much as I try to embrace the natural process of aging, I still wish I could replicate my youthful glow IRL — without adding a filter or breaking the bank.

Amazon to the rescue once again! We found plenty of anti-aging skincare remedies on the site that are all on sale for under $35! From eye creams to vitamin C serums, these products will supercharge your skin to its former glory. Shop the 11 best beauty deals below!

BAIMEI Jade Roller & Gua Sha Set

This jade roller and gua sha dynamic duo is a skincare bestseller! Firm your skin, reduce puffiness and release muscle tension with the help of these massaging devices. Now 50% off!

Was $20 On Sale: $10 You Save 50% See It!

It Cosmetics Confidence in an Eye Cream

Confidence in eye cream form? Say less! Kiss crow’s feet goodbye with this lightweight formula that delivers 48-hour hydration.

Was $40 On Sale: $30 You Save 25% See It!

TruSkin Vitamin C Serum for Face

With over 135,000 reviews on Amazon (enough to sell out a stadium!), this TruSkin serum is the no. 1 bestseller in facial serums on Amazon! Formulated with vitamin C, this product boosts collagen, evens skin tone, diminishes dark spots and reduces wrinkles.

Was $30 On Sale: $22 You Save 27% See It!

Olay Total Effects 7-in-1 Anti-Aging Day Cream

Seven benefits in one! This Olay anti-aging cream keeps skin looking youthful, smooth and bright. It also comes with SPF 15 for skin protection! One reviewer reported, “Others ask me what magic product do I use to keep my skin so nice.”

Was $26 On Sale: $16 You Save 38% See It!

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Face Moisturizer with Hyaluronic Acid

Searching for smooth and supple skin? Packed with hyaluronic acid, this Neutrogena Hydro Boost moisturizer does just that — boosts your skin with hydration. Get ready for soft and glowing skin!

Was $20 On Sale: $17 You Save 15% See It!

Cerave Hyaluronic Acid Serum

Formulated with hyaluronic acid and vitamin B, this CeraVe serum keeps skin smooth, soft and hydrated. I have extremely sensitive skin, and CeraVe is one of the only brands that doesn’t cause irritation.

Was $23 On Sale: $18 You Save 22% See It!

Advanced Clinicals Hyaluronic Acid Cream Moisturizer

Hydration for your whole body! This anti-aging firming lotion reduces the appearance of wrinkles while moisturizing dry skin. As one customer gushed, “If there has ever been a perfect body lotion this is it. It firms, moisturize and softens your skin.”

Was $20 On Sale: $13 You Save 35% See It!

Kleem Organics Vitamin C Serum

Featuring vitamin C and E, hyaluronic acid and jojoba oil, this anti-aging serum tackles wrinkles and age spots. Shoppers say this product smooths and softens skin while tightening and reducing pores.

Was $21 On Sale: $17 You Save 19% See It!

RoC Retinol Correxion Max Daily Hydration Anti-Aging

Retinol is a popular ingredient that exfoliates your skin, increases collagen production and reduces wrinkles. In a clinical study, 100% of women reported a visible reduction in fine lines after using this retinol cream for eight weeks. Remarkable results!

Was $30 On Sale: $25 You Save 17% See It!

Eva Naturals Vitamin C Serum

Part anti-aging serum and part acne serum, this product targets fine lines and clogged pores. Formulated with vitamin C, retinol, niacinamide and salicylic acid, this serum corrects dark spots and reduces wrinkles.

Was $22 On Sale: $15 You Save 32% See It!

Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Face Moisturizer

Fight signs of aging with this Rapid Wrinkle Repair by Neutrogena! This anti-aging face cream fades the appearance of deep wrinkles on your forehead and cheeks.

Was $25 On Sale: $21 You Save 16% See It!

BeautyStat Cosmetics Universal Pro-Bio Moisture Boost Cream

Founded by Hailey Bieber’s friend and mentor Ron Robinson, BeautyStat is a science-driven skincare brand delivering anti-aging hydration. Packed with probiotics, this barrier cream revitalizes dull, dehydrated skin.

Was $50 On Sale: $34 You Save 32% See It!

