Got a secret, can you keep it? Lucy Hale has been captivating audiences long before starring as Aria Montgomery on the hit TV show Pretty Little Liars (I distinctly remember watching her on American Juniors, the short-lived children’s spin-off of American Idol). And 20 years later, the brunette beauty is still shining on and off screen! Whenever the Katy Keene posts a new snap on Instagram or poses for photos on a red carpet, I always do a deep dive of her makeup routine. But it turns out that Hale’s beauty secret is not as much a mystery as the plot of PLL!

In 2021, the award-winning actress revealed the products she can’t live without. And her go-to lip balm is not the $24 cult-favorite Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask — in fact, it’s the $9 Lucas Papaw Ointment. “I discovered this maybe ten years ago, and I probably have ten tubes of this stuff just laying around,” Hale told New York Magazine’s The Strategist. “I even had the big red tub next to my bed for a while. Every makeup artist I know has it in their kit. Even if I’m not wearing any makeup, I at least have some of this on my lips. I have what I like to call lip balm anxiety: I have to have lip balm on me or at least in the room because I hate not having anything on my lips, and I kind of panic when I can’t find any. This ointment is super basic. I put it on my elbows, cuticles, hands, sunburned skin, basically everything.”

BRB, buying this lip product immediately. Shop this skincare staple from Amazon!

Get the Lucas Papaw Ointment 15G (With Lip Applicator) for just $9 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 6, 2023, but are subject to change.

We pride ourselves on being lip balm connoisseurs, yet somehow this product slipped between the cracks. Thanks for putting it on our radar, Lucy! Made from pure Australian papaws down under, this skincare remedy has been around for over 100 years. Tried and true!

Commonly used as an ointment to treat chapped lips, this multi-purpose product also heals minor burns, sunburn, cuts, insect bites and diaper rash. Great to have one (or ten, if you’re like Hale) handy in case of emergency!

Shoppers are seriously obsessed with this Lucas lip balm! “This is a godsend,” one customer declared. “I have notoriously dry and sensitive skin (especially my lips), and have had especially bad dry lips this year. After some Googling, I discovered a lot of people mentioning this stuff but had low expectations. But here we are, several months later, and it’s totally changed my lips.” Amazing! Another reviewer reported, “I have tried SO MANY lip balms in the market and nothing worked for my chapped lips! However, I gave this one a try and apply it every night before bedtime and always wake up with soft lips! It is also awesome to use to prep your lips prior to applying lipstick! Also love that this is affordable!”

Our lips don’t lie — you need to try this Lucas Papaw Ointment from Amazon!

