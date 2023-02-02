Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Stars — they’re just like Us! Even though they have A-list access to luxury beauty brands, they still use skincare steals. Out of all the famous faces in Hollywood, one celebrity comes as close to flawless as you can get: Olivia Culpo. The former Miss Universe is so stunning, in fact, that Nick Jonas wrote his hit song “Jealous” about her. We’re jealous of the model’s smooth skin! So, what’s her budget-friendly beauty secret?

On a recent Amazon Livestream, Culpo revealed that she switches off between using a “super-splurge” moisturizer and an affordable alternative. “When I’m not using [Augustinus Bader’s The Cream], I use my Avène Cicalfate Restorative Protective Cream,” she said. “This is so good, you guys! I like these the same, and that really says something. This [Augustinus Bader] is $250 and this [Avène] is $28. I can’t really tell the difference, to be honest with you. This is a great product. I have been using this forever. And it’s just, like, easy. It’s really great for the skin barrier function, it’s great for sensitive skin. You’re never going to feel like you’re breaking out because of this, but you also feel very hydrated, and that’s all you can ask for in a cream.”

Channel The Culpo Sisters star’s healthy complexion with this nourishing cream from Amazon!

Get the Avène Cicalfate Restorative Protective Cream for just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 2, 2023, but are subject to change.

The Avène Cicalfate Restorative Protective Cream is so much more than your typical moisturizer. Clinically proven to help restore the skin’s microbiome balance, this rich cream also maintains proper hydration. Repair and renew!

Shoppers say that this restorative cream has helped heal their eczema and dermatitis. Gentle on even the most sensitive skin and safe for children and adults, this moisturizer combats a wide variety of skin-related issues: burns, cuts and scrapes, razor burn, dryness, etc. But you can also use this cream as a daily moisturizer, à la Culpo!

Reviewers rave about this restorative cream! “Best moisturizer I’ve ever used,” one shopper declared. “Healed my skin when NOTHING else worked!!! This cream hands-down saved my skin!!” Another customer called it a “MIRACLE cream,” adding, “After the first night, [my dry skin] cleared up by 50% and after 4 days, it was resolved. I can’t believe it. After literally months of trying various products to no avail, this amazing cream did the trick.”

Follow in Culpo’s footsteps and try this Avène Protective Cream today!

