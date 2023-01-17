Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Scandal fans who have missed their favorite fixer Olivia Pope were in for a treat over the weekend! Kerry Washington was a presenter at the 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards, sparkling in a floor-length strapless dress embroidered with crystals. And her matching makeup was absolutely flawless!

Celebrity makeup artist Carola Gonzalez broke down the affordable inspiration behind Washington’s glam: “The makeup is always inspired by what Kerry is wearing. The Giorgio Armani Prive gown she wore gave me mermaid princess vibes. That’s why I wanted to give the eyeshadow a watercolor effect. The chosen color palette was inspired by the blue and pink tones of the dress. I wanted her to look classy with a twist of a princess mermaid.”

As an ambassador for Neutrogena, the Little Fires Everywhere actress has praised the brand’s skincare for years. “We are definitely a Hydro Boost family,” she told People, referring to Neutrogena’s products packed with hyaluronic acid. “I love the moisture. Having dry skin my whole life, I’m biased to that category.”

So, it’s no surprise that Gonzalez prepped the star’s skin with the oil-free Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel, “one of Kerry’s ultimate favorites.” This top-rated face and neck moisturizer adds a boost of hydration, leaving skin silky-smooth. One shopper gushed, “Your face will feel as smooth as a baby’s skin!”

Scroll down to check out Washington’s other Neutrogena essentials from the red carpet!

Neutrogena Healthy Skin Radiant Brightening Cream Concealer

“Once the skin is prepped I conceal under the eye area and any blemishes that need coverage throughout the face. I also apply a bit on the center part of the forehead, chin, and nose bridge to highlight and create dimension when applying the foundation. I used the Neutrogena Radiant Cream Concealer.”

$14.00 See It!

Neutrogena Clear Coverage Flawless Matte CC Cream

“I followed with the Neutrogena Flawless Matte CC Cream and applied it all over her face and neck to make her skin all even toned and that it matched the body’s shade. When picking a foundation, make sure the shade matches the body’s skin tone.”

Was $14 On Sale: $9 You Save 36% See It!

Neutrogena Intense Gel Eyeliner

“I lined Kerry’s lash line with the Neutrogena Intense Gel Eyeliner — Jet Black. I made a very thin line because I wanted the eyes to pop but didn’t want them to be eyeliner heavy. I wanted her eyes to be enhanced but at the same time to look soft with a sheer hint of baby blue.”

Was $8 On Sale: $7 You Save 13% See It!

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Waterproof Plumping Mascara

“I applied a coat of the Neutrogena Hydro Boost Plumping Mascara Waterproof — Black, to the top and bottom lashes. By applying mascara to the fake lashes, it makes one’s own lashes fuse with the fake ones so there’s no telling any difference between lashes. Also, it makes them pop even more. This Mascara is not heavy, so it actually enhances and gives a very natural finish to the lashes.”

$10.00 See It!

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Moisturizing Lip Shine

“The last step is always the lip. I wanted Kerry’s lip to have a nude tone with a pop of color. Not too much, but a little something. I lined her lips with Urban Decay‘s 24/7 Glide On Pencil in Uptight and then applied the Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Lip Shine. I blotted the lips at the end to make the lip a bit more muted vs. too glossy and shiny.”

$7.00 See It!

Looking for additional ways to elevate your celeb-approved beauty routine? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!