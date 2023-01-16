Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Stars — they’re just like Us. They could also use some extra color in the dead of winter! Good to know we’re not the only ones who resemble Casper the friendly ghost right now. Even in Southern California, soaking up the sun is just not an option at the moment (especially with all the rain!). Instead, celebs are relying on alternative means to get a glow during awards season — and one actress who always exudes red-carpet radiance is Lily James.

Over the weekend, the Pam and Tommy star attended the Critics’ Choice Awards as a nominee for Best Actress in a Limited Series. And we couldn’t help but notice how stunning she looked! The newly brunette beauty lit up the carpet in a bronzed tan from SOL by Jergens.

Back in the day, this revolutionary skincare brand first introduced Us to self-tanners, and we’ve been hooked ever since. Sunless tanners give you natural-looking color without the harmful effects of UV rays. Now you can replicate James’ A-list approach for only $14! Keep scrolling to shop this affordable essential (currently on sale!) from Amazon.

Celebrity makeup artist Jenni Blafer (who has worked with Khloé Kardashian, Megan Fox and more) crafted James’ color using the SOL by Jergens. “Lily has such a beautiful natural skin tone which I enhanced by adding a coat of SOL by Jergens Sunless Tanning Water Mousse in Medium,” the tanning expert said. “This extra depth of color enhances the reflection of the light on the carpet, even skin tone and softens the contrast of her fabulous black dress. For the most flawless finish I recommend exfoliating 12-24 hours before the tanning applications. And for optimal color, leaving on the Mousse for 6 hours before rinsing.”

As a bit of a self-tanning pro myself, I’m also a big fan of the SOL by Jergens Water Mousse. Unlike some self-tanners, this dye-free translucent mousse won’t transfer onto your sheets or clothes. Another bonus: this lightweight foam melts onto the skin and smells like a tropical vacation. In fact, the product is infused with coconut water and contains notes of passionfruit. If you close your eyes, you’ll be transported to a beach on a private island!

Are you a bride who doesn’t want to look washed-out in your winter white wedding dress? Or maybe you’re planning a warm-weather trip and want a golden glow to match your swimsuit. No matter what the occasion is, this SOL by Jergens mousse will make you feel your best! Seriously, it’s a pick-me-up in a bottle.

