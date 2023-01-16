Margot Robbie Prepped for the Golden Globes With This Vitamin C Serum

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Awards show season is simply the best. Not only is it a treat for film buffs — but for fashion and beauty lovers too! The A-list celebs are out in full-force and putting their best faces forward, and we’re always eager to see star snaps and hear about how they put their looks together.

Case in point: Margot Robbie‘s appearance on the Golden Globes red carpet last Tuesday was utterly flawless (specifically her skin). Let’s face it — she always looks gorgeous! But for this appearance, her complexion was particularly glowing, and it may be thanks to a specific vitamin C serum we just got the scoop on!

The Babylon star’s makeup artist for the event, Patti Dubroff, told Page Six her skin was prepped using IMAGE Skincare’s anti-aging vitamin C serum to ensure she looked totally fresh-faced and ready for the spotlight. The work ahead of the actual makeup application is equally as important as the beat itself — and we have a feeling this serum contributed to how radiant she appeared on Globes night!

A topical vitamin C product is one of the best ways you can help brighten up your complexion and even out your skin tone. But what exactly makes this serum stand out from the pack? Besides the fact that it’s clearly beloved by some of Hollywood’s most iconic starlets, it’s the the specific type of vitamin C used in the formula, called tetrahexyldecyl ascorbate, which packs a potent punch. This form of vitamin C does far more than brighten — it helps tighten and support skin firmness for a more youthful appearance. It’s an incredibly powerful serum that attacks multiple skin concerns — we couldn’t ask for much more!

