We’ll always be on board with awards shows. It’s fun seeing so many of our favorite celebrities gathering in one place and seeing our favorite movies and TV shows being recognized for their brilliance. But honestly, the number one reason we love awards shows is because we get to hear what makeup artists are using on top stars for some of their biggest and most-photographed moments!

Jessica Chastain, for example, looked breathtaking in her Oscar de la Renta gown this past Tuesday at the 80th Golden Globe Awards. Her makeup look was the perfect, clean partner to go with her sparkling dress. Her eyes were bright and beautiful — and we can get the look!

Chastain, who was nominated for Best Actress in a Miniseries or Television Film due to her work in George & Tammy, wore Charlotte Tilbury products on her face for the big event. Her makeup was done by Kristofer Buckle, who said, “We went for a clean Grace Kelly-inspired glam.”

One product that truly perfected Chastain’s glowing glam was the new Beautiful Skin Radiant Concealer. The actress wore shade 3.5 of this medium, buildable-coverage concealer, but it actually comes in 30 shades so you can find the one that suits your skin tone best!

This concealer claims to have 16-hour wear and to be sweat-proof, humidify-proof and waterproof. You can see why a makeup artist would choose it for a long event like the Globes!

This concealer aims to cover up blemishes and dark circles while also brightening and lifting the face. It’s designed to be like “shapewear for the eyes and face.” It has potential skincare benefits as well, as it’s made with hydrating hyaluronic acid, pore-refining niacinamide, brightening vitamin C and plumping vegan collagen. It may conceal the under-eyes in the moment, but it could have anti-aging long-term effects as well!

This concealer comes in a tube that can easily be carried around in your purse. It has a sponge wand with a pointed tip for precise application as well. You could also use the rounded side when you’re using it to brighten and contour. Try using your fingers or a brush to blend it for a natural look!

