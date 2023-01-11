Channel Lily James’ Golden Globes Glam With This Charlotte Tilbury Contour Wand

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Despite the rainy day in Los Angeles last night, the stars still came out to shine at the 80th Annual Golden Globes Awards. Just like nominee Taylor Swift sings, these bejeweled celebs could “make the whole place shimmer.” While the awards show honors triumphs in film and television, we wish we could hand out Golden Globes for red carpet beauty!

One actress who looked particularly radiant was Lily James. Nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, the Pam and Tommy star stunned in a red gown and debuted a brand-new brunette bob. And her face also looked flawless, thanks to Charlotte Tilbury makeup. (Other stars who wore cult-favorite beauty brand Charlotte Tilbury to the Golden Globes included Jessica Chastain, Salma Hayek, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez and Milly Alcock.)

Channeling Audrey Hepburn, James opted for a new take on old Hollywood glamour. Her makeup artist Nina Park said, “Magic Cream, Beautiful Skin Foundation and Beautiful Skin Concealer perfected her complexion, while the Hollywood Glow Glide Face Architect Highlighter in Moonlit Glow gave her a golden hour glow effect.” And to get that sculpted look with a chiseled jawline and cheekbones, Park used the Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Contour Wand. This viral beauty product has sold out nearly everywhere else, so grab this bestseller at Nordstrom while you still can!

The Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Contour Wand has quickly become the hardest beauty product to get our hands on! Much like the Beanie Babies craze of the 90s or the Uggs obsession of the 2000s, this contour wand has been flying off the shelves. Part of its popularity is due to makeup reviews, with TikToks stars like It girl Alix Earle singing the product’s praises in GRWM videos (“I’ve always had it and loved it,” she told her 3 million followers). But you can’t beat the quality of the contour itself, producing a buildable formula that glides onto your skin.

Contour is the secret weapon in our makeup routine. If your face is feeling a little puffy and you want to slim the shape, this product adds dimension for the illusion of a snatched complexion. Just like magic! Simply apply with the cushion applicator to create shadows that will accentuate your features, and then blend into your skin. Depending on what areas of your face you want to define, you can use on your nose, cheeks, forehead, jaw or eye crease. This bronzed color also gives you a sun-kissed glow!

Whether you’re walking a red carpet or painting the town red, this Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Contour Wand will make you feel like a movie star.

