On some mornings, you can sense them before you’re even fully conscious. During the day, they’re all you can think about. They hurt, they look hideous and they sometimes even bleed. The horror of it all! They’re especially out to get us in the winter. We’re talking about dry, cracking, chapped lips!

Chapped lips stink in every way. They hurt, they screw with our makeup and they just won’t go away. Some lip balms might even be making them worse! So how about grabbing one that will finally put a plump, glowy smile on your face?

Get the Laneige Lip Glowy Balm for just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 6, 2023, but are subject to change.

You might already use the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, which is absolutely iconic. It’s a number one bestseller on Amazon, but it’s not made for daytime use. If your lips need some extra boosts of hydration during the day, you don’t want to have to dip a finger into the tub unless you’ve just washed your hands, and keeping the mini spatula clean in your bag is not easy. That’s why we love that this daytime balm comes in a tube!

You also don’t want to wear such a heavy, sticky balm during the day as it could spread a bit and smudge your makeup, especially if you’re wearing it over lipstick. Luckily, this “moisture-coating” balm is lightweight, delivering a glossy, glowy, easy-wear finish with an ever-so-slight tint!

This balm, which is made with ultra-hydrating ingredients like murumuru and shea butters, is long-lasting, but whenever you need a refresh, you can reapply as needed. The fun flavors and colorful packaging will act as a dopamine boost too! Your options are Berry, Grapefruit, Gummy Bear, Peach and Pear. Don’t worry — we know the Pear version is green, but it has a translucent finish!

This amazing lip balm is designed to fit perfectly in your purse or even your pocket so you can bring it everywhere with you, especially if you’re spending an extended period of time outside in the cold, dry air. Set your lips up for success, day and night, by adding this fan-favorite find to your routine!

