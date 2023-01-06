This Is the Easiest and Quickest Way to Clean Your Makeup Brushes — Just $28

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

One of our resolutions for 2023 is to stay on top of cleaning our makeup brushes. We know it’s important for keeping our face clean and acne-free, but it’s such a pain! It takes a long time, and then we have to wait forever for the brushes to dry before we can use them again.

Let’s change that. There is a much easier, much faster way, and it might be more effective too — especially if you feel like there’s just a never-ending amount of makeup stuck in the bristles. It’s time to switch to the “dip method” with the help of this highly-rated Premium Beauty pick from Amazon!

Get the Cinema Secrets Pro Cosmetics Professional Makeup Brush Cleaner Pro Starter Kit for just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 5, 2023, but are subject to change.

Let’s dive right in, because there are so many things we love about this kit. First is that there’s no water involved, so turn that sink faucet off! Second is how easy it is. The “dip method” is pretty much exactly what it sounds like. You take the cleanser and pour a little into the reusable tin (included with purchase!), then simply dip the tip of your makeup brush in…and immediately take it out. (You can wait up to five seconds for big, fluffy brushes!)

There’s no swirling, no rubbing the bristles on your hand or a silicone mat, no leaving the brush in the solution. Just take it out and wipe it on a clean cloth or paper towel. Repeat if necessary!

Get the Cinema Secrets Pro Cosmetics Professional Makeup Brush Cleaner Pro Starter Kit for just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 5, 2023, but are subject to change.

Once you’ve wiped your brush off, it should be dry within 30 seconds to one minute, depending on its size. That means no more hanging your brushes upside down with hair ties and rubber bands on random door handles and hooks throughout your home. You could be done with all of your brushes within just a few minutes!

Of course, we also love how effective this vanilla-scented cleanser is. This method penetrates the bristles through a “quick antimicrobial process to remove any dirt, oil, makeup and bacteria.” It actually claims to eliminate 99.99% of bacteria! Sound good to you? Claim yours now!

Get the Cinema Secrets Pro Cosmetics Professional Makeup Brush Cleaner Pro Starter Kit for just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 5, 2023, but are subject to change.

Looking for something else? Shop more from Cinema Secrets here and check out more brush cleaners at Amazon here! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!