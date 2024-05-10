Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The ’80s, one of my favorite eras, had two things: big hair and tiny tank tops. Sure, we’ve got both of those things today. But it was just different back then. The hair was bigger. The tanks were tinier. And everything was so much more exciting when it came to fashion. So while I like to wear the cuts of tank tops today, I love a micro ribbed tank from that decade if I truly want to channel my inner Kristen Stewart. Or Lady Gaga’s camp alter ego Jo Calderone.

Related: This Top's Playful Sleeves Will Steal the Show Wherever You Go If we’re being honest, tops can be quite boring. You’re looking for a top for work, school, date night, brunch with friends or any casual-nice occasion, but a cute new one is hard to find. It doesn’t have to be anything super special, but it also needs to look good with your favorite black leather […]

The Artfish Ribbed Basic Tank Top is just $20 at Amazon, which makes it an affordable must-have. It’s super soft, lightweight, and comfortable, and most importantly it contours to your body the way the classic vintage tanks of the ’80s used to do – with its low cut scoop neck design and ribbed knit with its casual look. It looks good whether you’re pairing it with some jeans or a mini skirt, and it’s perfect for layering. Not only that, but there’s a ridiculous 39 different colors to choose from if you decide you don’t want to wear plain white.

Get the Artfish Ribbed Basic Tank Top for just $20 at Amazon!

I bought several of these tanks to wear with a variety of different looks, from fun tiered skirts to slacks and everything in between, including acid wash jean leggings, and you wouldn’t believe how good they look. I’m honestly sad that I didn’t try this look before now, as it has the best ’80s-inspired style I’ve found in a tank for some time, and it does the trick so beautifully.

Get the Artfish Ribbed Basic Tank Top for just $20 at Amazon!

If you’re like me and you like a touch of vintage when it comes to your everyday outfits, you’re going to want to snag all of these tanks to see what you can do with them and play with your style. You’ll find that they look great when treated like vintage pieces, which is exactly what I did. Plus, they’re just $20 apiece, and you can’t go wrong there!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Get the Artfish Ribbed Basic Tank Top for just $20 at Amazon!